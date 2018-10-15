Monday’s Sports Transactions

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Assigned RHP Chris Hatcher, LHP Dean Kiekhefer and OF Jake Smolinski outright to Las Vegas (PCL).
ATLANTA BRAVES — Agreed to terms with manager Brian Snitker on a two-year contract.
CHICAGO CUBS — Named Anthony Iapoce hitting coach.
FLORENCE FREEDOM — Signed 1B Tyler Lancaster.
GATEWAY GRIZZLIES — Received 1B Jamey Smart from Lincoln (AA).
RIVER CITY RASCALS — Signed SS Artemis Kadkhodaian.
SOUTHERN ILLINOIS MINERS — Signed 1B Chris Iriart.
WINDY CITY THUNDERBOLTS — Traded OF Axel Johnson to New Jersey (Can-Am).
|BASKETBALL
|National Basketball Association
ATLANTA HAWKS — Exercised fourth-year options on Fs DeAndre’ Bembry and Taurean Prince and the third-year option on F/C John Collins.
BROOKLYN NETS — Exercised third-year options on G/F Caris LeVert and C Jarrett Allen.
CHICAGO BULLS — Claimed G Tyler Ulis off waivers from Golden State.
CLEVELAND CAVALIERS — Agreed to terms with F Larry Nance Jr. on a four-year contract extension.
DETROIT PISTONS — Exercised their two-way player conversion option on G Zach Lofton. Waived G Reggie Hearn.
INDIANA PACERS — Signed G Myles Turner to a multiyear contract extension.
LOS ANGELES CLIPPERS — Acquired C Alexis Ajinca from New Orleans for F Wesley Johnson.
NEW YORK KNICKS — Exercised their third-year option on G Frank Ntilikina.
WASHINGTON WIZARDS — Traded G Jodie Meeks, cash considerations and a protected second round pick to Milwaukee for a protected second round pick.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Released WR Bernard Reedy and RB Jalen Simmons from the practice squad. Signed OL Coleman Shelton and RB Brandon Wilds to the practice squad.
DETROIT LIONS — Placed CB Jamal Agnew on injured reserve. Signed LB Trevor Bates from the practice squad and LB Garrett Dooley to the practice squad.
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Fired defensive coordinator Mike Smith. Promoted linebackers coach Mark Duffner to defensive coordinator.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Released WR Chad Hansen from the practice squad. Signed WR Devin Ross to the practice squad.
WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Agreed to terms with OL Geoff Gray.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
NHL — Suspended Florida D Mike Matheson two games for his hit on Vancouver F Elias Pettersson during an Oct. 13 game at Vancouver.
ANAHEIM DUCKS — Reassigned C Joseph Blandisi to San Diego (AHL).
COLORADO AVALANCHE — Claimed C Marko Dano off waivers from Winnipeg.
ECHL — Suspended Wheeling D Johnny Austin two games and Norfolk D Daniel Maggio and LW Taylor Crunk one game.
CINCINNATI CYCLONES — Traded F Alex Roos to Reading for future considerations.
|LACROSSE
|National Lacrosse League
BUFFALO BANDITS — Signed F Dallas Bridle to a one-year contract.
SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE — Fined LSU $100,000 for fans rushing the field after Saturday’s game.
CHARLESTON SOUTHERN — Promoted Tyler Davis to associate athletic director for development/tickets, Ashton Turner to associate athletic director for compliance/senior women’s administrator, Seth Montgomery to associate athletic director for communications/public relations, Betty Palmer to associate athletic director for academics, James Bradley to associate athletic director for facilities and Anna McSwain to assistant athletic director for marketing/sponsorships/game experience.
LSU ALEXANDRIA — Named Sean Repay associate head baseball coach and pitching coach.
UNLV — Named Alexis Besinaiz director of women’s basketball operations.
