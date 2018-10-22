Monday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL National League

MIAMI MARLINS — Signed OFs Victor Victor Mesa and Victor Mesa Jr. to minor league contracts.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Released CB Deatrick Nichols. Signed S Eddie Pleasant.

DENVER BRONCOS — Placed G Ron Leary on injured reserve. Signed OL Nico Falah off the N.Y. Jets practice squad.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed FB Danny Vitale to the practice squad.

Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Released DE Patrick Choudja from the practice roster. Added WR Kenny Lawler to the practice roster.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

CAROLINA HURRICANES — Activated FG Scott Darling from injured reserve and assigned him to Charlotte (AHL) for conditioning.

DALLAS STARS — Recalled D Justin Dowling from Texas (AHL).

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Assigned F Jaret Anderson-Dolan to Spokane (WHL). Recalled D Sean Walker from Ontario (AHL).

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Placed D Steven Santini on injured reserve. Recalled F Kevin Rooney and D Egor Yakovlev from Binghamton (AHL).

NEW YORK RANGERS — Assigned G Marek Mazanec to Hartford (AHL). Recalled G Alexandar Georgiev from Hartford.

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Signed F Kody Clark to a three-year, entry-level contract.

OLYMPIC SPORTS

USA BOBSLED & SKELETON — Named Mickie Knous marketing assistant.

COLLEGE

FORDHAM — Named Shannon Haviland director of athletic compliance.

TCU — Suspended WR/KR KaVontae Turpin.

VIRGINIA — Announced the NCAA granted an immediate eligibility waiver to junior men’s basketball G Braxton Key.

