Monday’s Sports Transactions

MIAMI MARLINS — Signed OFs Victor Victor Mesa and Victor Mesa Jr. to minor league contracts.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Released CB Deatrick Nichols. Signed S Eddie Pleasant.
DENVER BRONCOS — Placed G Ron Leary on injured reserve. Signed OL Nico Falah off the N.Y. Jets practice squad.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed FB Danny Vitale to the practice squad.
WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Released DE Patrick Choudja from the practice roster. Added WR Kenny Lawler to the practice roster.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
CAROLINA HURRICANES — Activated FG Scott Darling from injured reserve and assigned him to Charlotte (AHL) for conditioning.
DALLAS STARS — Recalled D Justin Dowling from Texas (AHL).
LOS ANGELES KINGS — Assigned F Jaret Anderson-Dolan to Spokane (WHL). Recalled D Sean Walker from Ontario (AHL).
NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Placed D Steven Santini on injured reserve. Recalled F Kevin Rooney and D Egor Yakovlev from Binghamton (AHL).
NEW YORK RANGERS — Assigned G Marek Mazanec to Hartford (AHL). Recalled G Alexandar Georgiev from Hartford.
WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Signed F Kody Clark to a three-year, entry-level contract.
USA BOBSLED & SKELETON — Named Mickie Knous marketing assistant.
FORDHAM — Named Shannon Haviland director of athletic compliance.
TCU — Suspended WR/KR KaVontae Turpin.
VIRGINIA — Announced the NCAA granted an immediate eligibility waiver to junior men’s basketball G Braxton Key.
