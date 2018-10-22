Listen Live Sports

Monday’s Sports Transactions

October 22, 2018
 
BASEBALL

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Agree to terms with INF Eduardo Escobar on a three-year contract through the 2021 season.

MIAMI MARLINS — Signed OFs Victor Victor Mesa and Victor Mesa Jr. to minor league contracts.

BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association

LOS ANGELES LAKERS — Assigned G Isaac Bonga to South Bay (NBAGL).

FOOTBALL
National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Released CB Deatrick Nichols. Signed S Eddie Pleasant.

DENVER BRONCOS — Placed G Ron Leary on injured reserve. Signed OL Nico Falah off the N.Y. Jets practice squad.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed FB Danny Vitale to the practice squad.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Waived/injured LB Tyrell Adams. Signed LB Josh Keyes.

OAKLAND RAIDERS — Placed RB Marshawn Lynch on injured reserve. Traded WR Amari Cooper to Dallas for a 2019 first-round draft pick.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Placed LBs Jack Cichy and Kwon Alexander on injured reserve. Signed LB Riley Bullough.

WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Signed DB Jeremy Reaves to the practice squad.

Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Released DE Patrick Choudja from the practice roster. Added WR Kenny Lawler to the practice roster.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

CAROLINA HURRICANES — Activated FG Scott Darling from injured reserve and assigned him to Charlotte (AHL) for conditioning.

DALLAS STARS — Recalled D Justin Dowling from Texas (AHL).

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Assigned F Jaret Anderson-Dolan to Spokane (WHL) and F Spencer Watson from Ontario (AHL) to Manchester (ECHL). Recalled D Sean Walker from Ontario (AHL).

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Recalled F Carl Persson from Atlanta (ECHL) to Milwaukee (AHL).

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Placed D Steven Santini on injured reserve. Recalled F Kevin Rooney and D Egor Yakovlev from Binghamton (AHL).

NEW YORK RANGERS — Assigned G Marek Mazanec to Hartford (AHL). Recalled G Alexandar Georgiev from Hartford.

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Assigned F Mitch Hults from Syracuse (AHL) to Orlando (ECHL).

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Signed F Kody Clark to a three-year, entry-level contract.

American Hockey League

TEXAS STARS — Loaned D Nolan Gluchowski to Idaho (ECHL).

ECHL

ATLANTA GLADIATORS — Signed G Ian Sylves.

IDAHO STEELHEADS — Traded D Sean Campbell to Atlanta for future considerations.

KALAMAZOO WINGS — Signed D Alexander Mikulovich.

RAPID CITY RUSH — Released G Danny Battochio as emergency backup.

UTAH GRIZZLIES — Claimed F Tyler Coulter off waivers from Jacksonville.

WHEELING NAILERS — Released G Evan Cowley and F Christian Isackson.

OLYMPIC SPORTS

USA BOBSLED & SKELETON — Named Mickie Knous marketing assistant.

COLLEGE

FORDHAM — Named Shannon Haviland director of athletic compliance.

TCU — Suspended WR/KR KaVontae Turpin.

VIRGINIA — Announced the NCAA granted an immediate eligibility waiver to junior men’s basketball G Braxton Key.

