Morehead State holds off Valparaiso rally, wins 31-24

October 20, 2018 6:48 pm
 
MOREHEAD, Ky. (AP) — Lawson Page passed for a season-high 352 yards and a pair of touchdowns, rushed for two more and Morehead State held off Valparaiso in the fourth quarter to earn a 31-24 win on Saturday.

The Eagles (3-4, 2-2 Pioneer League) posted 21 points in the second quarter and led 28-7 early in the third when Page found Jarin Higginbotham from the 19. Higginbotham caught eight passes for a career-high 140 yards.

Valparaiso (1-6, 1-3) stormed back with a pair of touchdowns in the fourth quarter, including Bailey Gessinger’s 93-yard kickoff return.

JD Koehler recovered of an onside kick with 1:15 remaining, but Sayyid Kanu intercepted Valpo’s Jimmy Seewald two plays later and returned it 56 yards to end the comeback threat as Morehead State ran out the final 53 seconds. It was the third straight game in the series decided in the final seconds.

Page rushed for scores of 6 and 4 yards and found Sugar Ray Wyche, Jr. from the 23 as the Eagles built a 21-7 lead by halftime.

