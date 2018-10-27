Listen Live Sports

Morgan’s 3 TD passes send FIU past W. Kentucky 38-17

October 27, 2018 11:15 pm
 
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) — James Morgan threw three touchdowns and Florida International was mostly unchallenged in a 38-17 win over Western Kentucky on Saturday night.

Morgan threw a 6-yard touchdown to Maurice Alexander for a 7-0 lead after leading a 16-play, 75-yard yard drive that used more than nine minutes of the first quarter. With 5:03 before halftime, Morgan threw a 5-yard TD to Bryce Singleton for a 14-0 lead. In the third quarter, D’Vonte Price ran it in from 6 yards, and Morgan threw a 4-yard score to Austin Maloney with 26 seconds left in the third quarter to make it 28-3.

Price had 14 carries for 119 yards and two touchdowns for Florida International (6-2, 4-0 Conference USA). Price had a 58-yard touchdown run with 95 seconds left for the game’s final margin.

Davis Shanley and Steven Duncan combined to throw for 144 yards for Western Kentucky (1-7, 0-4).

