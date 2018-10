Most Points Game-Kicker

By The Associated Press

26 — Rob Bironas, Tennessee at Houston, Oct. 21, 2007 (8 FGs, 2 PATs; won 38-36)

25 — Jay Feely, Arizona vs. Denver, Dec. 12, 2010 (1 TD, 5 FGs, 4 PATs; won 43-13)

24 — Jason Myers, N.Y. Jets vs. Indianapolis, Oct. 14, 2018 (7 FGs, 2 PATs; won 42-34)

23 — Billy Cundiff, Dallas at N.Y. Giants, Sept. 15, 2003 (7 FGs, 2 PATs; won 35-32 OT)

23 — Greg Zuerlein, L.A. Rams at Dallas, Oct. 1, 2017 (7 FGs, 2 PATs; won 35-30)

22 — Jim Bakken, St. Louis at Pittsburgh, Sept. 24, 1967 (7 FGs, 1 PAT; won 28-14)

