Mourinho avoids punishment over charge of bad language

October 31, 2018 12:22 pm
 
LONDON (AP) — Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho will not face any disciplinary action after a charge of using bad language into a TV camera was found not proven.

The English Football Association says Mourinho was cleared following a hearing by the Independent Regulatory Commission on Wednesday.

The FA had issued the charge against Mourinho, saying his language after United’s 3-2 victory over Newcastle on Oct. 6 “was abusive and/or insulting and/or improper.”

United was trailing Newcastle 2-0 before scoring three goals from the 70th minute for a win that eased mounting pressure on Mourinho.

The FA said the decision is subject to appeal.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

