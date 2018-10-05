Listen Live Sports

Mourinho irritable as pressure mounts at Man United

October 5, 2018 10:01 am
 
MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Jose Mourinho says there are “many reasons” behind Manchester United’s poor start to the season. He’s just not willing to discuss them.

The United manager held another terse news conference Friday, refusing to answer one question and giving brief replies to three others. The whole thing lasted 3 minutes, 32 seconds — shorter than one answer given by Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola to reporters later in the day.

United hasn’t won any of its last four matches in all competitions and is in 10th place in the Premier League heading into Saturday’s home match against Newcastle. Mourinho’s relationship with Paul Pogba appears fraught amid widespread criticism of the team’s playing style.

Asked if he accepts that United’s current run of results is not good enough, Mourinho said “yes, I accept.”

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

