Murray milestone as Brighton beats Wolverhampton 1-0 in EPL

October 27, 2018 1:40 pm
 
BRIGHTON, England (AP) — Glenn Murray struck his 100th goal on his 231st appearance for Brighton to secure a 1-0 victory over Wolverhampton in the English Premier League on Saturday.

The 35-year-old forward, who was a doubt for the game after being knocked unconscious at Newcastle last weekend, swept home a first-time finish three minutes into the second period.

A record crowd of 30,654 was at Amex Stadium to witness the landmark goal, and a third consecutive 1-0 win for Brighton.

The goal was Murray’s sixth in 10 games, one goal fewer than league top scorer Eden Hazard of Chelsea. Murray is the second player to reach 100 goals for Brighton, after Tommy Cook in the 1920s.

Wolves manager Nuno Espirito Santo reacted to last weekend’s loss against Watford by changing his starting 11 for the first time this season, with Adama Traore replacing Diogo Jota.

The visitors had plenty of possession in the game but were let down by poor finishing.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

