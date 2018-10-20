Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Murray State alone in first in OVC after beating EKU 34-6

October 20, 2018 7:21 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

RICHMOND, Ky. (AP) — Drew Anderson threw for two touchdowns and Murray State beat Eastern Kentucky 34-6 on Saturday to take over sole possession of first place in the Ohio Valley Conference.

The Racers (4-3, 4-0) are the only team unbeaten in conference play after Jacksonville State (5-2, 4-1) was defeated 37-14 by Southeast Missouri State, snapping the Gamecocks’ 36-game OVC win streak. The Racers are hosts to the Gamecocks next Saturday.

Anderson was 20-of-30 passing for 205 yards and threw touchdown passes of 28 yards to James Sappington in the third quarter and 2 yards to Tyre Gray in the fourth.

Samuel Hayworth kicked two field goals for the Colonels (3-4, 2-2), including one in the first quarter for the lead, but the Racers led 10-3 at halftime. Rodney Castille and Jared McCray rushed for touchdowns.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into identity and access management in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy hospital ship delivers surgical care in South America

Today in History

1998: John Glenn returns to space aboard space shuttle