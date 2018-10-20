Listen Live Sports

Muse helps William & Mary edge Maine 27-20

October 20, 2018 7:37 pm
 
WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) — Nick Muse caught eight passes for 107 yards and a touchdown and William & Mary beat Maine 27-20 on Saturday.

The game was knotted at 17 after three quarters before Ted Hefter threw a 30-yard touchdown pass to Jalen Christian just seconds into the fourth and William & Mary (4-3, 3-1 Colonial Athletic Association) led the rest of the way.

Hefter threw for 170 yards and Dean Rotger, who shared time behind center, threw for 65 yards and connected with Muse on a 5-yard score to tie the game at 7.

Chris Ferguson led Maine (4-3, 3-1) with 278 passing yards but threw three interceptions, one of which was a 90-yard pick-6 by Arman Jones that gave the Tribe a 14-10 lead. The Black Bears owned time of possession and held the ball for 35 minutes and outgained the Tribe 347-268 in total yardage. But in addition to Ferguson’s interceptions, Maine incurred 13 penalties for 130 yards.

