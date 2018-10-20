Listen Live Sports

MVSU edges Ark-Pine Bluff 48-47 in 2OT for 1st win

October 20, 2018 9:12 pm
 
ITTA BENA, Miss. (AP) — Dejerric Bryant ran for 174 yards and three touchdowns, including the winner in double overtime, and Mississippi Valley State picked up its first season win, beating Arkansas-Pine Bluff 48-47 on Saturday.

MVSU trailed 47-41 in the second overtime period when Bryant ran 15 yards for a first down then dashed the remaining 10 yards for the winning touchdown.

The Delta Devils (1-5, 1-2 Southwestern Athletic Conference) trailed 27-13 in the fourth quarter before scoring 21-unanswered points to lead 34-27 with 1:31 left in regulation play.

Bryant was under pressure all day and was sacked twice. He finished with 117 passing yards for MVSU. Booker Chambers had 127 rushing yards and two touchdowns.

Skyler Perry threw for 257 yards and three touchdowns for the Golden Lions (1-6, 0-3), including the scoring throw to DeJuan Miller that tied the game as time expired in regulation. Taeyler Porter ran for a career-high 173 yards two touchdowns.

