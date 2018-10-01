NAIA Football Poll

Oct. 1 Record Pts Pv 1. Morningside (Iowa) (13) 5-0 364 2 2. Southern Oregon (2) 4-0 352 3 3. Marian (Ind.) (1) 4-0 336 6 4. Northwestern (Iowa) 5-0 322 5 5. Saint Francis (Ind.) 4-1 311 1 6. Reinhardt (Ga.) 4-1 285 7 7. Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) 3-1 284 4 8. Evangel (Mo.) 6-0 277 8 9. Grand View (Iowa) 3-1 249 10 10. Bethel (Tenn.) 5-0 231 14 11. Kansas Wesleyan 5-0 224 12 12. Benedictine (Kan.) 4-1 200 16 13. Langston (Okla.) 3-1 181 14 14. Concordia (Mich.) 4-1 180 17 15. Georgetown (Ky.) 3-2 161 9 16. Dickinson State (N.D.) 4-1 145 18 17. Baker (Kan.) 3-2 137 11 18. Cumberlands (Ky.) 5-1 130 13 19. Arizona Christian 5-0 128 19 20. Montana Tech 3-1 124 20 21. Rocky Mountain (Mont.) 3-2 70 23 22. Montana Western 3-1 60 24 23. Siena Heights (Mich.) 4-0 47 25 24. Southeastern (Fla.) 3-2 38 NR 25. St. Ambrose (Iowa) 4-1 24 NR

Others Receiving Votes: Midland (Neb.) 21, Webber International (Fla.) 15, Avila (Mo.) 9, Eastern Oregon 8, Ottawa (Kan.) 7, Doane (Neb.) 4, Saint Xavier (Ill.) 3.

