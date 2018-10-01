NAIA Football Poll

|Oct. 1
|
|Record
|Pts
|Pv
|1. Morningside (Iowa) (13)
|5-0
|364
|2
|2. Southern Oregon (2)
|4-0
|352
|3
|3. Marian (Ind.) (1)
|4-0
|336
|6
|4. Northwestern (Iowa)
|5-0
|322
|5
|5. Saint Francis (Ind.)
|4-1
|311
|1
|6. Reinhardt (Ga.)
|4-1
|285
|7
|7. Lindsey Wilson (Ky.)
|3-1
|284
|4
|8. Evangel (Mo.)
|6-0
|277
|8
|9. Grand View (Iowa)
|3-1
|249
|10
|10. Bethel (Tenn.)
|5-0
|231
|14
|11. Kansas Wesleyan
|5-0
|224
|12
|12. Benedictine (Kan.)
|4-1
|200
|16
|13. Langston (Okla.)
|3-1
|181
|14
|14. Concordia (Mich.)
|4-1
|180
|17
|15. Georgetown (Ky.)
|3-2
|161
|9
|16. Dickinson State (N.D.)
|4-1
|145
|18
|17. Baker (Kan.)
|3-2
|137
|11
|18. Cumberlands (Ky.)
|5-1
|130
|13
|19. Arizona Christian
|5-0
|128
|19
|20. Montana Tech
|3-1
|124
|20
|21. Rocky Mountain (Mont.)
|3-2
|70
|23
|22. Montana Western
|3-1
|60
|24
|23. Siena Heights (Mich.)
|4-0
|47
|25
|24. Southeastern (Fla.)
|3-2
|38
|NR
|25. St. Ambrose (Iowa)
|4-1
|24
|NR
Others Receiving Votes: Midland (Neb.) 21, Webber International (Fla.) 15, Avila (Mo.) 9, Eastern Oregon 8, Ottawa (Kan.) 7, Doane (Neb.) 4, Saint Xavier (Ill.) 3.
