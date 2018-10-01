Listen Live Sports

NAIA Football Poll

October 1, 2018 8:00 pm
 
Oct. 1
Record Pts Pv
1. Morningside (Iowa) (13) 5-0 364 2
2. Southern Oregon (2) 4-0 352 3
3. Marian (Ind.) (1) 4-0 336 6
4. Northwestern (Iowa) 5-0 322 5
5. Saint Francis (Ind.) 4-1 311 1
6. Reinhardt (Ga.) 4-1 285 7
7. Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) 3-1 284 4
8. Evangel (Mo.) 6-0 277 8
9. Grand View (Iowa) 3-1 249 10
10. Bethel (Tenn.) 5-0 231 14
11. Kansas Wesleyan 5-0 224 12
12. Benedictine (Kan.) 4-1 200 16
13. Langston (Okla.) 3-1 181 14
14. Concordia (Mich.) 4-1 180 17
15. Georgetown (Ky.) 3-2 161 9
16. Dickinson State (N.D.) 4-1 145 18
17. Baker (Kan.) 3-2 137 11
18. Cumberlands (Ky.) 5-1 130 13
19. Arizona Christian 5-0 128 19
20. Montana Tech 3-1 124 20
21. Rocky Mountain (Mont.) 3-2 70 23
22. Montana Western 3-1 60 24
23. Siena Heights (Mich.) 4-0 47 25
24. Southeastern (Fla.) 3-2 38 NR
25. St. Ambrose (Iowa) 4-1 24 NR

Others Receiving Votes: Midland (Neb.) 21, Webber International (Fla.) 15, Avila (Mo.) 9, Eastern Oregon 8, Ottawa (Kan.) 7, Doane (Neb.) 4, Saint Xavier (Ill.) 3.

