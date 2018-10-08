Listen Live Sports

NAIA Football Poll

October 8, 2018 2:26 pm
 
Oct. 8
Record Pts Pv
1. Morningside (Iowa) (15) 6-0 366 1
2. Marian (Ind.) (1) 5-0 351 3
3. Northwestern (Iowa) 6-0 339 4
4. Reinhardt (Ga.) 5-1 308 6
4. Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) 4-1 308 7
6. Evangel (Mo.) 7-0 299 8
7. Southern Oregon 4-1 282 2
8. Grand View (Iowa) 4-1 267 9
9. Bethel (Tenn.) 6-0 246 10
10. Kansas Wesleyan 6-0 226 11
11. Concordia (Mich.) 5-1 220 14
12. Benedictine (Kan.) 5-1 214 12
13. Saint Francis (Ind.) 4-2 198 5
14. Langston (Okla.) 4-1 189 13
15. Georgetown (Ky.) 4-2 167 15
16. Rocky Mountain (Mont.) 4-2 152 21
17. Baker (Kan.) 4-2 151 17
18. Cumberlands (Ky.) 6-1 143 18
19. Montana Western 4-1 117 22
20. Siena Heights (Mich.) 5-0 102 23
21. Dickinson State (N.D.) 4-2 65 16
22. Ottawa (Kan.) 5-1 50 NR
23. Webber International (Fla.) 4-1 43 NR
24. Eastern Oregon 3-2 37 NR
25. Montana Tech 3-2 33 20

Others Receiving Votes: Arizona Christian 27, Saint Xavier (Ill.) 22, Avila (Mo.) 1.

