NAIA Football Poll

|Oct. 8
|
|Record
|Pts
|Pv
|1. Morningside (Iowa) (15)
|6-0
|366
|1
|2. Marian (Ind.) (1)
|5-0
|351
|3
|3. Northwestern (Iowa)
|6-0
|339
|4
|4. Reinhardt (Ga.)
|5-1
|308
|6
|4. Lindsey Wilson (Ky.)
|4-1
|308
|7
|6. Evangel (Mo.)
|7-0
|299
|8
|7. Southern Oregon
|4-1
|282
|2
|8. Grand View (Iowa)
|4-1
|267
|9
|9. Bethel (Tenn.)
|6-0
|246
|10
|10. Kansas Wesleyan
|6-0
|226
|11
|11. Concordia (Mich.)
|5-1
|220
|14
|12. Benedictine (Kan.)
|5-1
|214
|12
|13. Saint Francis (Ind.)
|4-2
|198
|5
|14. Langston (Okla.)
|4-1
|189
|13
|15. Georgetown (Ky.)
|4-2
|167
|15
|16. Rocky Mountain (Mont.)
|4-2
|152
|21
|17. Baker (Kan.)
|4-2
|151
|17
|18. Cumberlands (Ky.)
|6-1
|143
|18
|19. Montana Western
|4-1
|117
|22
|20. Siena Heights (Mich.)
|5-0
|102
|23
|21. Dickinson State (N.D.)
|4-2
|65
|16
|22. Ottawa (Kan.)
|5-1
|50
|NR
|23. Webber International (Fla.)
|4-1
|43
|NR
|24. Eastern Oregon
|3-2
|37
|NR
|25. Montana Tech
|3-2
|33
|20
Others Receiving Votes: Arizona Christian 27, Saint Xavier (Ill.) 22, Avila (Mo.) 1.
