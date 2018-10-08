NAIA Football Poll

Oct. 8 Record Pts Pv 1. Morningside (Iowa) (15) 6-0 366 1 2. Marian (Ind.) (1) 5-0 351 3 3. Northwestern (Iowa) 6-0 339 4 4. Reinhardt (Ga.) 5-1 308 6 4. Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) 4-1 308 7 6. Evangel (Mo.) 7-0 299 8 7. Southern Oregon 4-1 282 2 8. Grand View (Iowa) 4-1 267 9 9. Bethel (Tenn.) 6-0 246 10 10. Kansas Wesleyan 6-0 226 11 11. Concordia (Mich.) 5-1 220 14 12. Benedictine (Kan.) 5-1 214 12 13. Saint Francis (Ind.) 4-2 198 5 14. Langston (Okla.) 4-1 189 13 15. Georgetown (Ky.) 4-2 167 15 16. Rocky Mountain (Mont.) 4-2 152 21 17. Baker (Kan.) 4-2 151 17 18. Cumberlands (Ky.) 6-1 143 18 19. Montana Western 4-1 117 22 20. Siena Heights (Mich.) 5-0 102 23 21. Dickinson State (N.D.) 4-2 65 16 22. Ottawa (Kan.) 5-1 50 NR 23. Webber International (Fla.) 4-1 43 NR 24. Eastern Oregon 3-2 37 NR 25. Montana Tech 3-2 33 20

Others Receiving Votes: Arizona Christian 27, Saint Xavier (Ill.) 22, Avila (Mo.) 1.

