The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
NAIA Football Poll

October 15, 2018 4:03 pm
 
Oct. 15
Record Pts Pvs
1. Morningside (Iowa) (15) 7-0 366 1
2. Marian (Ind.) (1) 6-0 351 2
3. Northwestern (Iowa) 6-0 339 3
4. Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) 5-1 314 4
5. Reinhardt (Ga.) 6-1 311 4
6. Evangel (Mo.) 8-0 302 6
7. Grand View (Iowa) 5-1 275 8
8. Bethel (Tenn.) 7-0 255 9
9. Kansas Wesleyan 7-0 243 10
10. Concordia (Mich.) 6-1 233 11
11. Benedictine (Kan.) 6-1 220 12
12. Saint Francis (Ind.) 5-2 210 13
13. Langston (Okla.) 5-1 193 14
14. Southern Oregon 4-2 176 7
15. Rocky Mountain (Mont.) 5-2 171 16
16. Baker (Kan.) 5-2 165 17
17. Cumberlands (Ky.) 7-1 156 18
18. Montana Western 5-1 135 19
19. Eastern Oregon 4-2 117 24
20. Dickinson State (N.D.) 5-2 93 21
21. Georgetown (Ky.) 4-3 85 15
22. Ottawa (Kan.) 6-1 78 22
23. Siena Heights (Mich.) 5-1 52 20
24. Saint Xavier (Ill.) 5-3 41
25. Avila (Mo.) 5-1 31

Others Receiving Votes: Keiser (Fla.) 11, Midland (Neb.) 7, Montana Tech 3.

