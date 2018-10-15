NAIA Football Poll

|Oct. 15
|
|Record
|Pts
|Pvs
|1. Morningside (Iowa) (15)
|7-0
|366
|1
|2. Marian (Ind.) (1)
|6-0
|351
|2
|3. Northwestern (Iowa)
|6-0
|339
|3
|4. Lindsey Wilson (Ky.)
|5-1
|314
|4
|5. Reinhardt (Ga.)
|6-1
|311
|4
|6. Evangel (Mo.)
|8-0
|302
|6
|7. Grand View (Iowa)
|5-1
|275
|8
|8. Bethel (Tenn.)
|7-0
|255
|9
|9. Kansas Wesleyan
|7-0
|243
|10
|10. Concordia (Mich.)
|6-1
|233
|11
|11. Benedictine (Kan.)
|6-1
|220
|12
|12. Saint Francis (Ind.)
|5-2
|210
|13
|13. Langston (Okla.)
|5-1
|193
|14
|14. Southern Oregon
|4-2
|176
|7
|15. Rocky Mountain (Mont.)
|5-2
|171
|16
|16. Baker (Kan.)
|5-2
|165
|17
|17. Cumberlands (Ky.)
|7-1
|156
|18
|18. Montana Western
|5-1
|135
|19
|19. Eastern Oregon
|4-2
|117
|24
|20. Dickinson State (N.D.)
|5-2
|93
|21
|21. Georgetown (Ky.)
|4-3
|85
|15
|22. Ottawa (Kan.)
|6-1
|78
|22
|23. Siena Heights (Mich.)
|5-1
|52
|20
|24. Saint Xavier (Ill.)
|5-3
|41
|—
|25. Avila (Mo.)
|5-1
|31
|—
Others Receiving Votes: Keiser (Fla.) 11, Midland (Neb.) 7, Montana Tech 3.
