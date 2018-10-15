NAIA Football Poll

Oct. 15 Record Pts Pvs 1. Morningside (Iowa) (15) 7-0 366 1 2. Marian (Ind.) (1) 6-0 351 2 3. Northwestern (Iowa) 6-0 339 3 4. Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) 5-1 314 4 5. Reinhardt (Ga.) 6-1 311 4 6. Evangel (Mo.) 8-0 302 6 7. Grand View (Iowa) 5-1 275 8 8. Bethel (Tenn.) 7-0 255 9 9. Kansas Wesleyan 7-0 243 10 10. Concordia (Mich.) 6-1 233 11 11. Benedictine (Kan.) 6-1 220 12 12. Saint Francis (Ind.) 5-2 210 13 13. Langston (Okla.) 5-1 193 14 14. Southern Oregon 4-2 176 7 15. Rocky Mountain (Mont.) 5-2 171 16 16. Baker (Kan.) 5-2 165 17 17. Cumberlands (Ky.) 7-1 156 18 18. Montana Western 5-1 135 19 19. Eastern Oregon 4-2 117 24 20. Dickinson State (N.D.) 5-2 93 21 21. Georgetown (Ky.) 4-3 85 15 22. Ottawa (Kan.) 6-1 78 22 23. Siena Heights (Mich.) 5-1 52 20 24. Saint Xavier (Ill.) 5-3 41 — 25. Avila (Mo.) 5-1 31 —

Others Receiving Votes: Keiser (Fla.) 11, Midland (Neb.) 7, Montana Tech 3.

