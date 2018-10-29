NAIA Football Poll

|Oct. 29
|
|Record
|Pts
|Pvs
|1. Morningside (Iowa) (15)
|9-0
|366
|1
|2. Marian (Ind.) (1)
|8-0
|352
|2
|3. Bethel (Tenn.)
|9-0
|330
|5
|4. Reinhardt (Ga.)
|7-1
|327
|3
|5. Grand View (Iowa)
|7-1
|308
|4
|6. Northwestern (Iowa)
|7-1
|291
|6
|7. Kansas Wesleyan
|9-0
|277
|7
|8. Benedictine (Kan.)
|8-1
|262
|8
|9. Saint Francis (Ind.)
|7-2
|247
|9
|10. Evangel (Mo.)
|9-1
|240
|11
|11. Langston (Okla.)
|7-1
|220
|12
|12. Rocky Mountain (Mont.)
|7-2
|216
|13
|13. Cumberlands (Ky.)
|9-1
|199
|14
|14. Baker (Kan.)
|6-2
|188
|15
|15. Concordia (Mich.)
|7-2
|174
|17
|16. Dickinson State (N.D.)
|7-2
|144
|19
|17. Lindsey Wilson (Ky.)
|5-3
|131
|10
|18. Saint Xavier (Ill.)
|7-3
|123
|22
|19. Georgetown (Ky.)
|6-3
|120
|20
|20. Montana Western
|6-2
|103
|16
|21. Avila (Mo.)
|7-1
|89
|24
|22. Midland (Neb.)
|7-2
|64
|NR
|23. Siena Heights (Mich.)
|6-2
|51
|21
|24. Eastern Oregon
|5-3
|44
|18
|25. Ottawa (Kan.)
|7-2
|39
|NR
Others Receiving Votes: Ave Maria (Fla.) 18, Montana Tech 5, Dordt (Iowa) 4, College of Idaho 3.
