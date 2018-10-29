Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

NAIA Football Poll

October 29, 2018 3:58 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Oct. 29
Record Pts Pvs
1. Morningside (Iowa) (15) 9-0 366 1
2. Marian (Ind.) (1) 8-0 352 2
3. Bethel (Tenn.) 9-0 330 5
4. Reinhardt (Ga.) 7-1 327 3
5. Grand View (Iowa) 7-1 308 4
6. Northwestern (Iowa) 7-1 291 6
7. Kansas Wesleyan 9-0 277 7
8. Benedictine (Kan.) 8-1 262 8
9. Saint Francis (Ind.) 7-2 247 9
10. Evangel (Mo.) 9-1 240 11
11. Langston (Okla.) 7-1 220 12
12. Rocky Mountain (Mont.) 7-2 216 13
13. Cumberlands (Ky.) 9-1 199 14
14. Baker (Kan.) 6-2 188 15
15. Concordia (Mich.) 7-2 174 17
16. Dickinson State (N.D.) 7-2 144 19
17. Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) 5-3 131 10
18. Saint Xavier (Ill.) 7-3 123 22
19. Georgetown (Ky.) 6-3 120 20
20. Montana Western 6-2 103 16
21. Avila (Mo.) 7-1 89 24
22. Midland (Neb.) 7-2 64 NR
23. Siena Heights (Mich.) 6-2 51 21
24. Eastern Oregon 5-3 44 18
25. Ottawa (Kan.) 7-2 39 NR

Others Receiving Votes: Ave Maria (Fla.) 18, Montana Tech 5, Dordt (Iowa) 4, College of Idaho 3.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Army weapons training in New Jersey readies troops for short-notice deployment

Today in History

1860: Abraham Lincoln elected president