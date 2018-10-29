NAIA Football Poll

Oct. 29 Record Pts Pvs 1. Morningside (Iowa) (15) 9-0 366 1 2. Marian (Ind.) (1) 8-0 352 2 3. Bethel (Tenn.) 9-0 330 5 4. Reinhardt (Ga.) 7-1 327 3 5. Grand View (Iowa) 7-1 308 4 6. Northwestern (Iowa) 7-1 291 6 7. Kansas Wesleyan 9-0 277 7 8. Benedictine (Kan.) 8-1 262 8 9. Saint Francis (Ind.) 7-2 247 9 10. Evangel (Mo.) 9-1 240 11 11. Langston (Okla.) 7-1 220 12 12. Rocky Mountain (Mont.) 7-2 216 13 13. Cumberlands (Ky.) 9-1 199 14 14. Baker (Kan.) 6-2 188 15 15. Concordia (Mich.) 7-2 174 17 16. Dickinson State (N.D.) 7-2 144 19 17. Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) 5-3 131 10 18. Saint Xavier (Ill.) 7-3 123 22 19. Georgetown (Ky.) 6-3 120 20 20. Montana Western 6-2 103 16 21. Avila (Mo.) 7-1 89 24 22. Midland (Neb.) 7-2 64 NR 23. Siena Heights (Mich.) 6-2 51 21 24. Eastern Oregon 5-3 44 18 25. Ottawa (Kan.) 7-2 39 NR

Others Receiving Votes: Ave Maria (Fla.) 18, Montana Tech 5, Dordt (Iowa) 4, College of Idaho 3.

