NASCAR Camping World Truck Points Leaders

October 8, 2018 10:33 am
 
Through Sept. 14

1. Johnny Sauter, 2124

2. Noah Gragson, 2107

3. Brett Moffitt, 2102

4. Justin Haley, 2101

5. Matt Crafton, 2091

6. Grant Enfinger, 2089

7. Ben Rhodes, 2084

8. Stewart Friesen, 2081

