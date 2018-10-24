NASCAR Camping World Truck Schedule and standings

Feb. 16 — NextEra Energy Resources 250, Daytona Beach, Fla. (Johnny Sauter)

Feb. 24 — Active Pest Control 200, Hampton Ga. (Brett Moffitt)

March 2 — Stratosphere 200, Las Vegas (Kyle Busch)

March 26 — Alpha Energy Solutions 250, Martinsville, Va. (John Hunter Nemechek)

May 4 — JEGS 200, Dover, Del. (Johnny Sauter)

May 11 — 37 Kind Days 250, Kansas City, Kan. (Noah Gragson)

May 18 — North Carolina Education Lottery 200, Concord, N.C. (Johnny Sauter)

June 8 — PPG 400, Fort Worth, Texas (Johnny Sauter)

June 16 — M&M’s 200, Newton, Iowa (Brett Moffitt)

June 23 — Eaton 200, Madison, Ill. (Justin Haley)

June 29 — Overton’s 225, Joliet, Ill. (Brett Moffitt)

July 12 — Buckle Up in Your Truck 225, Sparta, Ky. (Ben Rhodes)

July 18 — Eldora Dirt Derby, Rossburg, Ohio (Chase Briscoe)

July 28 — Gander Outdoors 150, Long Pond, Pa. (Kyle Busch)

Aug. 11 — Corrigan Oil 200, Brooklyn, Mich. (Brett Moffitt)

Aug. 15 — UNOH 200, Bristol, Tenn. (Johnny Sauter)

Aug. 26 — Chevrolet Silverado 250, Bowmanville, Ontario (Justin Haley)

Sept. 14 — World of Westgate 200, Las Vegas (Grant Enfinfer)

Oct. 13 — Fr8Auctions 250, Talladega, Ala. (Timothy Peters)

Oct. 27 — Texas Roadhouse 200, Martinsville, Va.

Nov. 2 — JAG Metals 350, Fort Worth, Texas

Nov. 9 — Lucas Oil 150, Avondale, Ariz.

Nov. 16 — Ford Ecoboost 200, Homestead, Fla.

Points Leaders Through Oct. 13

1. Johnny Sauter, 3042

2. Noah Gragson, 3025

3. Grant Enfinger, 3018

4. Justin Haley, 3014

5. Ben Rhodes, 3014

6. Matt Crafton, 3003

