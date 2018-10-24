NASCAR Camping World Truck Schedule and standings

Feb. 16 — NextEra Energy Resources 250, Daytona Beach, Fla. (Johnny Sauter)
Feb. 24 — Active Pest Control 200, Hampton Ga. (Brett Moffitt)
March 2 — Stratosphere 200, Las Vegas (Kyle Busch)
March 26 — Alpha Energy Solutions 250, Martinsville, Va. (John Hunter Nemechek)
May 4 — JEGS 200, Dover, Del. (Johnny Sauter)
May 11 — 37 Kind Days 250, Kansas City, Kan. (Noah Gragson)
May 18 — North Carolina Education Lottery 200, Concord, N.C. (Johnny Sauter)
June 8 — PPG 400, Fort Worth, Texas (Johnny Sauter)
June 16 — M&M’s 200, Newton, Iowa (Brett Moffitt)
June 23 — Eaton 200, Madison, Ill. (Justin Haley)
June 29 — Overton’s 225, Joliet, Ill. (Brett Moffitt)
July 12 — Buckle Up in Your Truck 225, Sparta, Ky. (Ben Rhodes)
July 18 — Eldora Dirt Derby, Rossburg, Ohio (Chase Briscoe)
July 28 — Gander Outdoors 150, Long Pond, Pa. (Kyle Busch)
Aug. 11 — Corrigan Oil 200, Brooklyn, Mich. (Brett Moffitt)
Aug. 15 — UNOH 200, Bristol, Tenn. (Johnny Sauter)
Aug. 26 — Chevrolet Silverado 250, Bowmanville, Ontario (Justin Haley)
Sept. 14 — World of Westgate 200, Las Vegas (Grant Enfinfer)
Oct. 13 — Fr8Auctions 250, Talladega, Ala. (Timothy Peters)
Oct. 27 — Texas Roadhouse 200, Martinsville, Va.
Nov. 2 — JAG Metals 350, Fort Worth, Texas
Nov. 9 — Lucas Oil 150, Avondale, Ariz.
Nov. 16 — Ford Ecoboost 200, Homestead, Fla.
|Points Leaders
|Through Oct. 13
1. Johnny Sauter, 3042
2. Noah Gragson, 3025
3. Grant Enfinger, 3018
4. Justin Haley, 3014
5. Ben Rhodes, 3014
6. Matt Crafton, 3003
