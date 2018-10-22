NASCAR Camping World Truck Schedule-Winners

Feb. 16 — NextEra Energy Resources 250 (Johnny Sauter)
Feb. 24 — Active Pest Control 200 (Brett Moffitt)
March 2 — Stratosphere 200 (Kyle Busch)
March 24 — Alpha Energy Solutions 250 (John Hunter Nemechek)
May 4 — JEGS 200 (Johnny Sauter)
May 11 — 37 Kind Days 250 (Noah Gragson)
May 18 — North Carolina Education Lottery 200 (Johnny Sauter)
June 8 — PPG 400 (Johnny Sauter)
June 16 — M&M’s 200 (Brett Moffitt)
June 23 — Eaton 200 (Justin Haley)
June 29 — Overton’s 225 (Brett Moffitt)
July 12 — Buckle Up in Your Truck 225 (Ben Rhodes)
July 18 — Eldora Dirt Derby (Chase Briscoe)
July 28 — Gander Outdoors 150 (Kyle Busch)
Aug. 11 — Corrigan Oil 200 (Brett Moffitt)
Aug. 16 — UNOH 200 (Johnny Sauter)
Aug. 26 — Chevrolet Silverado 250 (Justin Haley)
Sep. 14 — World of Westgate 200 (Grant Enfinger)
Oct. 13 — Fr8Auctions 250 (Timothy Peters)
Oct. 27 — Texas Roadhouse 200, Martinsville, Va.
Nov. 2 — JAG Metals 350, Fort Worth, Texas
Nov. 9 — Lucas Oil 150, Avondale, Ariz.
Nov. 16 — Ford EcoBoost 200, Homestead, Fla.
