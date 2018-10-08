Listen Live Sports

NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Points Leaders

October 8, 2018
 
Through Oct. 7

1. Kevin Harvick, 3101

2. Kyle Busch, 3096

3. Martin Truex Jr., 3069

4. Joey Logano, 3064

5. Chase Elliott, 3056

6. Kurt Busch, 3054

7. Brad Keselowski, 3054

8. Ryan Blaney, 3043

9. Aric Almirola, 3033

10. Clint Bowyer, 3033

11. Kyle Larson, 3031

12. Alex Bowman, 3009

