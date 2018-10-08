NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Points Leaders

Through Oct. 7

1. Kevin Harvick, 3101

2. Kyle Busch, 3096

3. Martin Truex Jr., 3069

4. Joey Logano, 3064

Advertisement

5. Chase Elliott, 3056

6. Kurt Busch, 3054

7. Brad Keselowski, 3054

8. Ryan Blaney, 3043

9. Aric Almirola, 3033

10. Clint Bowyer, 3033

11. Kyle Larson, 3031

12. Alex Bowman, 3009

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.