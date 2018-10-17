NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Schedule and standings

Feb. 11 — x-Advance Auto Parts Clash, Daytona Beach, Fla. (Brad Keselowski)
Feb. 15 — x-Can-Am Duel 1, Daytona Beach, Fla. (Ryan Blaney)
Feb. 15 — x-Can-Am Duel 2, Daytona Beach, Fla. (Chase Elliott)
Feb. 18 — Daytona 500, Daytona Beach, Fla. (Austin Dillon)
Feb. 25 — Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500, Hampton, Ga. (Kevin Harvick)
March 4 — Penzoil 400, Las Vegas (Kevin Harvick)
March 11 — TicketGuardian 500, Avondale, Ariz. (Kevin Harvick)
March 18 — Auto Club 400, Fontana, Calif. (Martin Truex Jr.)
March 26 — STP 500, Martinsville, Va. (Clint Bowyer)
April 8 — O’Reilly Auto Parts 500, Fort Worth, Texas (Kyle Busch)
April 15 — Food City 500, Bristol, Tenn. (Kyle Busch)
April 21 — Toyota Owners 400, Richmond, Va. (Kyle Busch)
April 29 — GEICO 500, Talladega, Ala. (Joey Logano)
May 6 — AAA 400 Drive for Autism, Dover, Del. (Kevin Harvick)
May 12 — KC Masterpiece 400, Kansas City, Kan. (Kevin Harvick)
May 19 — x-NASCAR All-Star Open, Concord, N.C. (AJ Allmendinger)
May 19 — x-NASCAR All-Star Race, Concord, N.C. (Kevin Harvick)
May 27 — Coca-Cola 600, Concord, N.C. (Kyle Busch)
June 3 — Pocono 400, Lond Pond, Pa. (Martin Truex Jr.)
June 10 — FireKeepers Casino 400, Brooklyn, Mich. (Clint Bowyer)
June 24 — Toyota/Save Mart 350, Sonoma, Calif. (Martin Truex Jr.)
July 1 — Overton’s 400, Joliet, Ill. (Kyle Busch)
July 7 — Coke Zero 400, Daytona Beach, Fla. (Erik Jones)
July 14 — Quaker State 400, Sparta, Ky. (Martin Truex Jr.)
July 22 — Foxwoods Resort Casino 301, Loudon, N.H. (Kevin Harvick)
July 29 — Gander Outdoors 400, Long Pond, Pa. (Kyle Busch)
Aug. 5 — GoBowling at The Glen, Watkins Glen, N.Y. (Chase Elliott)
Aug. 12 — Consumers Energy 400, Brooklyn, Mich. (Kevin Harvick)
Aug. 18 — Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race, Bristol, Tenn. (Kurt Busch)
Sept. 2 — Bojangles’ Southern 500, Darlington, S.C. (Brad Keselowski)
Sept. 10 — Big Machine Vodka Brickyard 400, Indianapolis (Brad Keselowski)
Sept. 16 — South Point 400, Las Vegas (Brad Keselowski)
Sept. 22 — Federated Auto Parts 400, Richmond, Va. (Kyle Busch)
Sept. 30 — Bank of America 500, Concord, N.C. (Ryan Blaney)
Oct. 7 — Gander Outdoors 400, Dover, Del. (Chase Elliott)
Oct. 14 — 1000Bulbs.com 500, Talladega, Ala. (Aric Almirola)
Oct. 21 — Hollywood Casino 400, Kansas City, Kan.
Oct. 28 — First Data 500, Martinsville, Va.
Nov. 4 — AAA Texas 500, Fort Worth
Nov. 11 — Can-Am 500, Avondale, Ariz.
Nov. 18 — Ford Ecoboost 400, Homestead, Fla.
x-non-points race
|Points Leaders
|Through Oct. 14
1. Kevin Harvick, 3128
2. Kyle Busch, 3111
3. Joey Logano, 3104
4. Kurt Busch, 3095
5. Aric Almirola, 3087
6. Clint Bowyer, 3086
7. Martin Truex Jr., 3083
8. Chase Elliott, 3066
9. Brad Keselowski, 3065
10. Ryan Blaney, 3061
11. Kyle Larson, 3057
12. Alex Bowman, 3015
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.