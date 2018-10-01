All Times EDT AMERICAN CONFERENCE East W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div Miami 3 1 0 .750 82 90 2-0-0 1-1-0 3-1-0 0-0-0 1-1-0 New England 2 2 0 .500 95 84 2-0-0 0-2-0 2-1-0 0-1-0 1-0-0 Buffalo 1 3 0 .250 50 106 0-1-0 1-2-0 0-2-0 1-1-0 0-0-0 N.Y. Jets 1 3 0 .250 89 89 0-1-0 1-2-0 0-3-0 1-0-0 0-1-0 South W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div Tennessee 3 1 0 .750 75 73 2-0-0 1-1-0 2-1-0 1-0-0 2-0-0 Jacksonville 3 1 0 .750 88 56 2-1-0 1-0-0 2-1-0 1-0-0 0-1-0 Houston 1 3 0 .250 96 108 0-1-0 1-2-0 1-2-0 0-1-0 1-1-0 Indianapolis 1 3 0 .250 94 100 0-2-0 1-1-0 0-2-0 1-1-0 0-1-0 North W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div Cincinnati 3 1 0 .750 126 113 1-0-0 2-1-0 2-0-0 1-1-0 1-0-0 Baltimore 3 1 0 .750 123 65 2-0-0 1-1-0 3-1-0 0-0-0 1-1-0 Cleveland 1 2 1 .375 102 104 1-0-1 0-2-0 1-1-1 0-1-0 0-0-1 Pittsburgh 1 2 1 .375 102 116 0-2-0 1-0-1 0-2-1 1-0-0 0-1-1 West W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div Kansas City 4 0 0 1.000 145 115 1-0-0 3-0-0 3-0-0 1-0-0 2-0-0 Denver 2 2 0 .500 84 97 2-1-0 0-1-0 1-2-0 1-0-0 1-1-0 L.A. Chargers 2 2 0 .500 111 120 1-1-0 1-1-0 1-1-0 1-1-0 0-1-0 Oakland 1 3 0 .250 97 123 1-1-0 0-2-0 1-2-0 0-1-0 0-1-0 NATIONAL CONFERENCE East W L T Pct PF PA Home Away NFC AFC Div Washington 2 1 0 .667 64 44 1-1-0 1-0-0 2-0-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 Dallas 2 2 0 .500 67 77 2-0-0 0-2-0 2-2-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 Philadelphia 2 2 0 .500 82 81 2-0-0 0-2-0 1-1-0 1-1-0 0-0-0 N.Y. Giants 1 3 0 .250 73 95 0-2-0 1-1-0 0-2-0 1-1-0 0-1-0 South W L T Pct PF PA Home Away NFC AFC Div New Orleans 3 1 0 .750 137 121 1-1-0 2-0-0 2-1-0 1-0-0 1-1-0 Carolina 2 1 0 .667 71 60 2-0-0 0-1-0 1-1-0 1-0-0 0-1-0 Tampa Bay 2 2 0 .500 112 139 1-1-0 1-1-0 2-1-0 0-1-0 1-0-0 Atlanta 1 3 0 .250 116 122 1-2-0 0-1-0 1-2-0 0-1-0 1-1-0 North W L T Pct PF PA Home Away NFC AFC Div Chicago 3 1 0 .750 111 65 2-0-0 1-1-0 3-1-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 Green Bay 2 1 1 .625 92 83 2-0-1 0-1-0 1-1-1 1-0-0 1-0-1 Minnesota 1 2 1 .375 90 110 1-1-0 0-1-1 1-1-1 0-1-0 0-0-1 Detroit 1 3 0 .250 94 114 1-1-0 0-2-0 0-2-0 1-1-0 0-0-0 West W L T Pct PF PA Home Away NFC AFC Div L.A. Rams 4 0 0 1.000 140 67 3-0-0 1-0-0 2-0-0 2-0-0 1-0-0 Seattle 2 2 0 .500 85 81 1-0-0 1-2-0 2-1-0 0-1-0 1-0-0 San Francisco 1 3 0 .250 100 118 1-0-0 0-3-0 1-1-0 0-2-0 0-0-0 Arizona 0 4 0 .000 37 94 0-3-0 0-1-0 0-4-0 0-0-0 0-2-0

Thursday’s Games

L.A. Rams 38, Minnesota 31

Sunday’s Games

New England 38, Miami 7

Dallas 26, Detroit 24

Chicago 48, Tampa Bay 10

Green Bay 22, Buffalo 0

Jacksonville 31, N.Y. Jets 12

Cincinnati 37, Atlanta 36

Tennessee 26, Philadelphia 23, OT

Houston 37, Indianapolis 34, OT

Seattle 20, Arizona 17

New Orleans 33, N.Y. Giants 18

L.A. Chargers 29, San Francisco 27

Oakland 45, Cleveland 42, OT

Baltimore 26, Pittsburgh 14

Open: Washington, Carolina

Monday’s Games

Kansas City 27, Denver 23

Thursday, Oct. 4

Indianapolis at New England, 8:20 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 7

Miami at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at Carolina, 1 p.m.

Denver at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.

Jacksonville at Kansas City, 1 p.m.

Green Bay at Detroit, 1 p.m.

Baltimore at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

Atlanta at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

Tennessee at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Chargers, 4:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Philadelphia, 4:25 p.m.

Arizona at San Francisco, 4:25 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Seattle, 4:25 p.m.

Dallas at Houston, 8:20 p.m.

Open: Tampa Bay, Chicago

Monday, Oct. 8

Washington at New Orleans, 8:15 p.m.

