|All Times EDT
|AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|East
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Miami
|3
|1
|0
|.750
|82
|90
|New England
|2
|2
|0
|.500
|95
|84
|Buffalo
|1
|3
|0
|.250
|50
|106
|N.Y. Jets
|1
|3
|0
|.250
|89
|89
|South
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Tennessee
|3
|1
|0
|.750
|75
|73
|Jacksonville
|3
|1
|0
|.750
|88
|56
|Houston
|1
|3
|0
|.250
|96
|108
|Indianapolis
|1
|3
|0
|.250
|94
|100
|North
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Cincinnati
|3
|1
|0
|.750
|126
|113
|Baltimore
|3
|1
|0
|.750
|123
|65
|Cleveland
|1
|2
|1
|.375
|102
|104
|Pittsburgh
|1
|2
|1
|.375
|102
|116
|West
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Kansas City
|4
|0
|0
|1.000
|145
|115
|Denver
|2
|2
|0
|.500
|84
|97
|L.A. Chargers
|2
|2
|0
|.500
|111
|120
|Oakland
|1
|3
|0
|.250
|97
|123
|NATIONAL CONFERENCE
|East
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Washington
|2
|1
|0
|.667
|64
|44
|Dallas
|2
|2
|0
|.500
|67
|77
|Philadelphia
|2
|2
|0
|.500
|82
|81
|N.Y. Giants
|1
|3
|0
|.250
|73
|95
|South
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|New Orleans
|3
|1
|0
|.750
|137
|121
|Carolina
|2
|1
|0
|.667
|71
|60
|Tampa Bay
|2
|2
|0
|.500
|112
|139
|Atlanta
|1
|3
|0
|.250
|116
|122
|North
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Chicago
|3
|1
|0
|.750
|111
|65
|Green Bay
|2
|1
|1
|.625
|92
|83
|Minnesota
|1
|2
|1
|.375
|90
|110
|Detroit
|1
|3
|0
|.250
|94
|114
|West
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|L.A. Rams
|4
|0
|0
|1.000
|140
|67
|Seattle
|2
|2
|0
|.500
|85
|81
|San Francisco
|1
|3
|0
|.250
|100
|118
|Arizona
|0
|4
|0
|.000
|37
|94
___
L.A. Rams 38, Minnesota 31
New England 38, Miami 7
Dallas 26, Detroit 24
Chicago 48, Tampa Bay 10
Green Bay 22, Buffalo 0
Jacksonville 31, N.Y. Jets 12
Cincinnati 37, Atlanta 36
Tennessee 26, Philadelphia 23, OT
Houston 37, Indianapolis 34, OT
Seattle 20, Arizona 17
New Orleans 33, N.Y. Giants 18
L.A. Chargers 29, San Francisco 27
Oakland 45, Cleveland 42, OT
Baltimore 26, Pittsburgh 14
Open: Washington, Carolina
Kansas City 27, Denver 23
Indianapolis at New England, 8:20 p.m.
Miami at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.
N.Y. Giants at Carolina, 1 p.m.
Denver at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.
Jacksonville at Kansas City, 1 p.m.
Green Bay at Detroit, 1 p.m.
Baltimore at Cleveland, 1 p.m.
Atlanta at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.
Tennessee at Buffalo, 1 p.m.
Oakland at L.A. Chargers, 4:05 p.m.
Minnesota at Philadelphia, 4:25 p.m.
Arizona at San Francisco, 4:25 p.m.
L.A. Rams at Seattle, 4:25 p.m.
Dallas at Houston, 8:20 p.m.
Open: Tampa Bay, Chicago
Washington at New Orleans, 8:15 p.m.
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.