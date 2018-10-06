Listen Live Sports

National Football League

October 6, 2018
 
All Times EDT
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
Miami 3 1 0 .750 82 90
New England 3 2 0 .600 133 108
Buffalo 1 3 0 .250 50 106
N.Y. Jets 1 3 0 .250 89 89
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Tennessee 3 1 0 .750 75 73
Jacksonville 3 1 0 .750 88 56
Houston 1 3 0 .250 96 108
Indianapolis 1 4 0 .200 118 138
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Cincinnati 3 1 0 .750 126 113
Baltimore 3 1 0 .750 123 65
Cleveland 1 2 1 .375 102 104
Pittsburgh 1 2 1 .375 102 116
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Kansas City 4 0 0 1.000 145 115
Denver 2 2 0 .500 84 97
L.A. Chargers 2 2 0 .500 111 120
Oakland 1 3 0 .250 97 123
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
Washington 2 1 0 .667 64 44
Dallas 2 2 0 .500 67 77
Philadelphia 2 2 0 .500 82 81
N.Y. Giants 1 3 0 .250 73 95
South
W L T Pct PF PA
New Orleans 3 1 0 .750 137 121
Carolina 2 1 0 .667 71 60
Tampa Bay 2 2 0 .500 112 139
Atlanta 1 3 0 .250 116 122
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Chicago 3 1 0 .750 111 65
Green Bay 2 1 1 .625 92 83
Minnesota 1 2 1 .375 90 110
Detroit 1 3 0 .250 94 114
West
W L T Pct PF PA
L.A. Rams 4 0 0 1.000 140 67
Seattle 2 2 0 .500 85 81
San Francisco 1 3 0 .250 100 118
Arizona 0 4 0 .000 37 94

___

Thursday’s Games

New England 38, Indianapolis 24

Sunday’s Games

Miami at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at Carolina, 1 p.m.

Denver at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.

Jacksonville at Kansas City, 1 p.m.

Green Bay at Detroit, 1 p.m.

Baltimore at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

Atlanta at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

Tennessee at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Chargers, 4:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Philadelphia, 4:25 p.m.

Arizona at San Francisco, 4:25 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Seattle, 4:25 p.m.

Dallas at Houston, 8:20 p.m.

Open: Tampa Bay, Chicago

Monday’s Games

Washington at New Orleans, 8:15 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 11

Philadelphia at N.Y. Giants, 8:20 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 14

Seattle vs Oakland at London, UK, 1 p.m.

Chicago at Miami, 1 p.m.

Indianapolis at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.

Buffalo at Houston, 1 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

Arizona at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

Carolina at Washington, 1 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Denver, 4:05 p.m.

Jacksonville at Dallas, 4:25 p.m.

Baltimore at Tennessee, 4:25 p.m.

Kansas City at New England, 8:20 p.m.

Open: Detroit, New Orleans

Monday, Oct. 15

San Francisco at Green Bay, 8:15 p.m.

