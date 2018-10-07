All Times EDT AMERICAN CONFERENCE East W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div New England 3 2 0 .600 133 108 3-0-0 0-2-0 3-1-0 0-1-0 1-0-0 Miami 3 2 0 .600 99 117 2-0-0 1-2-0 3-2-0 0-0-0 1-1-0 Buffalo 2 3 0 .400 63 118 1-1-0 1-2-0 1-2-0 1-1-0 0-0-0 N.Y. Jets 2 3 0 .400 123 105 1-1-0 1-2-0 1-3-0 1-0-0 0-1-0 South W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div Jacksonville 3 1 0 .750 88 56 2-1-0 1-0-0 2-1-0 1-0-0 0-1-0 Tennessee 3 2 0 .600 87 86 2-0-0 1-2-0 2-2-0 1-0-0 2-0-0 Houston 1 3 0 .250 96 108 0-1-0 1-2-0 1-2-0 0-1-0 1-1-0 Indianapolis 1 4 0 .200 118 138 0-2-0 1-2-0 0-3-0 1-1-0 0-1-0 North W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div Cincinnati 4 1 0 .800 153 130 2-0-0 2-1-0 3-0-0 1-1-0 1-0-0 Baltimore 3 1 0 .750 123 65 2-0-0 1-1-0 3-1-0 0-0-0 1-1-0 Pittsburgh 2 2 1 .500 143 133 1-2-0 1-0-1 0-2-1 2-0-0 0-1-1 Cleveland 1 2 1 .375 102 104 1-0-1 0-2-0 1-1-1 0-1-0 0-0-1 West W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div Kansas City 4 0 0 1.000 145 115 1-0-0 3-0-0 3-0-0 1-0-0 2-0-0 L.A. Chargers 2 2 0 .500 111 120 1-1-0 1-1-0 1-1-0 1-1-0 0-1-0 Denver 2 3 0 .400 100 131 2-1-0 0-2-0 1-3-0 1-0-0 1-1-0 Oakland 1 3 0 .250 97 123 1-1-0 0-2-0 1-2-0 0-1-0 0-1-0 NATIONAL CONFERENCE East W L T Pct PF PA Home Away NFC AFC Div Washington 2 1 0 .667 64 44 1-1-0 1-0-0 2-0-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 Dallas 2 2 0 .500 67 77 2-0-0 0-2-0 2-2-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 Philadelphia 2 2 0 .500 82 81 2-0-0 0-2-0 1-1-0 1-1-0 0-0-0 N.Y. Giants 1 3 0 .250 73 95 0-2-0 1-1-0 0-2-0 1-1-0 0-1-0 South W L T Pct PF PA Home Away NFC AFC Div New Orleans 3 1 0 .750 137 121 1-1-0 2-0-0 2-1-0 1-0-0 1-1-0 Carolina 2 1 0 .667 71 60 2-0-0 0-1-0 1-1-0 1-0-0 0-1-0 Tampa Bay 2 2 0 .500 112 139 1-1-0 1-1-0 2-1-0 0-1-0 1-0-0 Atlanta 1 4 0 .200 133 163 1-2-0 0-2-0 1-2-0 0-2-0 1-1-0 North W L T Pct PF PA Home Away NFC AFC Div Chicago 3 1 0 .750 111 65 2-0-0 1-1-0 3-1-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 Green Bay 2 1 1 .625 92 83 2-0-1 0-1-0 1-1-1 1-0-0 1-0-1 Minnesota 1 2 1 .375 90 110 1-1-0 0-1-1 1-1-1 0-1-0 0-0-1 Detroit 1 3 0 .250 94 114 1-1-0 0-2-0 0-2-0 1-1-0 0-0-0 West W L T Pct PF PA Home Away NFC AFC Div L.A. Rams 4 0 0 1.000 140 67 3-0-0 1-0-0 2-0-0 2-0-0 1-0-0 Seattle 2 2 0 .500 85 81 1-0-0 1-2-0 2-1-0 0-1-0 1-0-0 San Francisco 1 3 0 .250 100 118 1-0-0 0-3-0 1-1-0 0-2-0 0-0-0 Arizona 0 4 0 .000 37 94 0-3-0 0-1-0 0-4-0 0-0-0 0-2-0

Thursday’s Games

New England 38, Indianapolis 24

Sunday’s Games

Buffalo 13, Tennessee 12

Cincinnati 27, Miami 17

Pittsburgh 41, Atlanta 17

N.Y. Jets 34, Denver 16

N.Y. Giants at Carolina, 1 p.m.

Jacksonville at Kansas City, 1 p.m.

Green Bay at Detroit, 1 p.m.

Baltimore at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Chargers, 4:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Philadelphia, 4:25 p.m.

Arizona at San Francisco, 4:25 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Seattle, 4:25 p.m.

Dallas at Houston, 8:20 p.m.

Open: Tampa Bay, Chicago

Monday’s Games

Washington at New Orleans, 8:15 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 11

Philadelphia at N.Y. Giants, 8:20 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 14

Seattle vs Oakland at London, UK, 1 p.m.

Chicago at Miami, 1 p.m.

Indianapolis at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.

Buffalo at Houston, 1 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

Arizona at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

Carolina at Washington, 1 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Denver, 4:05 p.m.

Jacksonville at Dallas, 4:25 p.m.

Baltimore at Tennessee, 4:25 p.m.

Kansas City at New England, 8:20 p.m.

Open: Detroit, New Orleans

Monday, Oct. 15

San Francisco at Green Bay, 8:15 p.m.

