All Times EDT AMERICAN CONFERENCE East W L T Pct PF PA New England 3 2 0 .600 133 108 Miami 3 2 0 .600 99 117 Buffalo 2 3 0 .400 63 118 N.Y. Jets 2 3 0 .400 123 105 South W L T Pct PF PA Tennessee 3 2 0 .600 87 86 Jacksonville 3 2 0 .600 102 86 Houston 1 3 0 .250 96 108 Indianapolis 1 4 0 .200 118 138 North W L T Pct PF PA Cincinnati 4 1 0 .800 153 130 Baltimore 3 2 0 .600 132 77 Cleveland 2 2 1 .500 114 113 Pittsburgh 2 2 1 .500 143 133 West W L T Pct PF PA Kansas City 5 0 0 1.000 175 129 L.A. Chargers 3 2 0 .600 137 130 Denver 2 3 0 .400 100 131 Oakland 1 4 0 .200 107 149 NATIONAL CONFERENCE East W L T Pct PF PA Washington 2 1 0 .667 64 44 Dallas 2 2 0 .500 67 77 Philadelphia 2 3 0 .400 103 104 N.Y. Giants 1 4 0 .200 104 128 South W L T Pct PF PA New Orleans 3 1 0 .750 137 121 Carolina 3 1 0 .750 104 91 Tampa Bay 2 2 0 .500 112 139 Atlanta 1 4 0 .200 133 163 North W L T Pct PF PA Chicago 3 1 0 .750 111 65 Minnesota 2 2 1 .500 113 131 Green Bay 2 2 1 .500 115 114 Detroit 2 3 0 .400 125 137 West W L T Pct PF PA L.A. Rams 4 0 0 1.000 140 67 Seattle 2 2 0 .500 85 81 San Francisco 1 3 0 .250 100 118 Arizona 0 4 0 .000 37 94

Thursday’s Games

New England 38, Indianapolis 24

Sunday’s Games

Buffalo 13, Tennessee 12

Cincinnati 27, Miami 17

Pittsburgh 41, Atlanta 17

N.Y. Jets 34, Denver 16

Carolina 33, N.Y. Giants 31

Detroit 31, Green Bay 23

Kansas City 30, Jacksonville 14

Cleveland 12, Baltimore 9, OT

L.A. Chargers 26, Oakland 10

Minnesota 23, Philadelphia 21

Arizona at San Francisco, 4:25 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Seattle, 4:25 p.m.

Dallas at Houston, 8:20 p.m.

Open: Tampa Bay, Chicago

Monday’s Games

Washington at New Orleans, 8:15 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 11

Philadelphia at N.Y. Giants, 8:20 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 14

Seattle vs Oakland at London, UK, 1 p.m.

Chicago at Miami, 1 p.m.

Indianapolis at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.

Buffalo at Houston, 1 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

Arizona at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

Carolina at Washington, 1 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Denver, 4:05 p.m.

Jacksonville at Dallas, 4:25 p.m.

Baltimore at Tennessee, 4:25 p.m.

Kansas City at New England, 8:20 p.m.

Open: Detroit, New Orleans

Monday, Oct. 15

San Francisco at Green Bay, 8:15 p.m.

