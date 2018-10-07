|All Times EDT
|AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|East
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|New England
|3
|2
|0
|.600
|133
|108
|Miami
|3
|2
|0
|.600
|99
|117
|Buffalo
|2
|3
|0
|.400
|63
|118
|N.Y. Jets
|2
|3
|0
|.400
|123
|105
|South
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Tennessee
|3
|2
|0
|.600
|87
|86
|Jacksonville
|3
|2
|0
|.600
|102
|86
|Houston
|1
|3
|0
|.250
|96
|108
|Indianapolis
|1
|4
|0
|.200
|118
|138
|North
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Cincinnati
|4
|1
|0
|.800
|153
|130
|Baltimore
|3
|2
|0
|.600
|132
|77
|Cleveland
|2
|2
|1
|.500
|114
|113
|Pittsburgh
|2
|2
|1
|.500
|143
|133
|West
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Kansas City
|5
|0
|0
|1.000
|175
|129
|L.A. Chargers
|3
|2
|0
|.600
|137
|130
|Denver
|2
|3
|0
|.400
|100
|131
|Oakland
|1
|4
|0
|.200
|107
|149
|NATIONAL CONFERENCE
|East
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Washington
|2
|1
|0
|.667
|64
|44
|Dallas
|2
|2
|0
|.500
|67
|77
|Philadelphia
|2
|3
|0
|.400
|103
|104
|N.Y. Giants
|1
|4
|0
|.200
|104
|128
|South
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|New Orleans
|3
|1
|0
|.750
|137
|121
|Carolina
|3
|1
|0
|.750
|104
|91
|Tampa Bay
|2
|2
|0
|.500
|112
|139
|Atlanta
|1
|4
|0
|.200
|133
|163
|North
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Chicago
|3
|1
|0
|.750
|111
|65
|Minnesota
|2
|2
|1
|.500
|113
|131
|Green Bay
|2
|2
|1
|.500
|115
|114
|Detroit
|2
|3
|0
|.400
|125
|137
|West
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|L.A. Rams
|5
|0
|0
|1.000
|173
|98
|Seattle
|2
|3
|0
|.400
|116
|114
|Arizona
|1
|4
|0
|.200
|65
|112
|San Francisco
|1
|4
|0
|.200
|118
|146
___
New England 38, Indianapolis 24
Buffalo 13, Tennessee 12
Cincinnati 27, Miami 17
Pittsburgh 41, Atlanta 17
N.Y. Jets 34, Denver 16
Carolina 33, N.Y. Giants 31
Detroit 31, Green Bay 23
Kansas City 30, Jacksonville 14
Cleveland 12, Baltimore 9, OT
L.A. Chargers 26, Oakland 10
Minnesota 23, Philadelphia 21
L.A. Rams 33, Seattle 31
Arizona 28, San Francisco 18
Dallas at Houston, 8:20 p.m.
Open: Tampa Bay, Chicago
Washington at New Orleans, 8:15 p.m.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Giants, 8:20 p.m.
Seattle vs Oakland at London, UK, 1 p.m.
Chicago at Miami, 1 p.m.
Indianapolis at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.
Buffalo at Houston, 1 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Atlanta, 1 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.
Arizona at Minnesota, 1 p.m.
L.A. Chargers at Cleveland, 1 p.m.
Carolina at Washington, 1 p.m.
L.A. Rams at Denver, 4:05 p.m.
Jacksonville at Dallas, 4:25 p.m.
Baltimore at Tennessee, 4:25 p.m.
Kansas City at New England, 8:20 p.m.
Open: Detroit, New Orleans
San Francisco at Green Bay, 8:15 p.m.
