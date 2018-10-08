All Times EDT AMERICAN CONFERENCE East W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div New England 3 2 0 .600 133 108 3-0-0 0-2-0 3-1-0 0-1-0 1-0-0 Miami 3 2 0 .600 99 117 2-0-0 1-2-0 3-2-0 0-0-0 1-1-0 Buffalo 2 3 0 .400 63 118 1-1-0 1-2-0 1-2-0 1-1-0 0-0-0 N.Y. Jets 2 3 0 .400 123 105 1-1-0 1-2-0 1-3-0 1-0-0 0-1-0 South W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div Tennessee 3 2 0 .600 87 86 2-0-0 1-2-0 2-2-0 1-0-0 2-0-0 Jacksonville 3 2 0 .600 102 86 2-1-0 1-1-0 2-2-0 1-0-0 0-1-0 Houston 2 3 0 .400 115 124 1-1-0 1-2-0 1-2-0 1-1-0 1-1-0 Indianapolis 1 4 0 .200 118 138 0-2-0 1-2-0 0-3-0 1-1-0 0-1-0 North W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div Cincinnati 4 1 0 .800 153 130 2-0-0 2-1-0 3-0-0 1-1-0 1-0-0 Baltimore 3 2 0 .600 132 77 2-0-0 1-2-0 3-2-0 0-0-0 1-2-0 Cleveland 2 2 1 .500 114 113 2-0-1 0-2-0 2-1-1 0-1-0 1-0-1 Pittsburgh 2 2 1 .500 143 133 1-2-0 1-0-1 0-2-1 2-0-0 0-1-1 West W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div Kansas City 5 0 0 1.000 175 129 2-0-0 3-0-0 4-0-0 1-0-0 2-0-0 L.A. Chargers 3 2 0 .600 137 130 2-1-0 1-1-0 2-1-0 1-1-0 1-1-0 Denver 2 3 0 .400 100 131 2-1-0 0-2-0 1-3-0 1-0-0 1-1-0 Oakland 1 4 0 .200 107 149 1-1-0 0-3-0 1-3-0 0-1-0 0-2-0 NATIONAL CONFERENCE East W L T Pct PF PA Home Away NFC AFC Div Washington 2 2 0 .500 83 87 1-1-0 1-1-0 2-1-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 Dallas 2 3 0 .400 83 96 2-0-0 0-3-0 2-2-0 0-1-0 1-0-0 Philadelphia 2 3 0 .400 103 104 2-1-0 0-2-0 1-2-0 1-1-0 0-0-0 N.Y. Giants 1 4 0 .200 104 128 0-2-0 1-2-0 0-3-0 1-1-0 0-1-0 South W L T Pct PF PA Home Away NFC AFC Div New Orleans 4 1 0 .800 180 140 2-1-0 2-0-0 3-1-0 1-0-0 1-1-0 Carolina 3 1 0 .750 104 91 3-0-0 0-1-0 2-1-0 1-0-0 0-1-0 Tampa Bay 2 2 0 .500 112 139 1-1-0 1-1-0 2-1-0 0-1-0 1-0-0 Atlanta 1 4 0 .200 133 163 1-2-0 0-2-0 1-2-0 0-2-0 1-1-0 North W L T Pct PF PA Home Away NFC AFC Div Chicago 3 1 0 .750 111 65 2-0-0 1-1-0 3-1-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 Minnesota 2 2 1 .500 113 131 1-1-0 1-1-1 2-1-1 0-1-0 0-0-1 Green Bay 2 2 1 .500 115 114 2-0-1 0-2-0 1-2-1 1-0-0 1-1-1 Detroit 2 3 0 .400 125 137 2-1-0 0-2-0 1-2-0 1-1-0 1-0-0 West W L T Pct PF PA Home Away NFC AFC Div L.A. Rams 5 0 0 1.000 173 98 3-0-0 2-0-0 3-0-0 2-0-0 2-0-0 Seattle 2 3 0 .400 116 114 1-1-0 1-2-0 2-2-0 0-1-0 1-1-0 Arizona 1 4 0 .200 65 112 0-3-0 1-1-0 1-4-0 0-0-0 1-2-0 San Francisco 1 4 0 .200 118 146 1-1-0 0-3-0 1-2-0 0-2-0 0-1-0

___

Thursday’s Games

New England 38, Indianapolis 24

Sunday’s Games

Buffalo 13, Tennessee 12

Cincinnati 27, Miami 17

Pittsburgh 41, Atlanta 17

N.Y. Jets 34, Denver 16

Carolina 33, N.Y. Giants 31

Detroit 31, Green Bay 23

Kansas City 30, Jacksonville 14

Cleveland 12, Baltimore 9, OT

L.A. Chargers 26, Oakland 10

Minnesota 23, Philadelphia 21

L.A. Rams 33, Seattle 31

Arizona 28, San Francisco 18

Houston 19, Dallas 16, OT

Open: Tampa Bay, Chicago

Monday’s Games

New Orleans 43, Washington 19

Thursday, Oct. 11

Philadelphia at N.Y. Giants, 8:20 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 14

Seattle vs Oakland at London, UK, 1 p.m.

Chicago at Miami, 1 p.m.

Indianapolis at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.

Buffalo at Houston, 1 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

Arizona at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

Carolina at Washington, 1 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Denver, 4:05 p.m.

Jacksonville at Dallas, 4:25 p.m.

Baltimore at Tennessee, 4:25 p.m.

Kansas City at New England, 8:20 p.m.

Open: Detroit, New Orleans

Monday, Oct. 15

San Francisco at Green Bay, 8:15 p.m.

