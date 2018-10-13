All Times EDT AMERICAN CONFERENCE East W L T Pct PF PA New England 3 2 0 .600 133 108 Miami 3 2 0 .600 99 117 Buffalo 2 3 0 .400 63 118 N.Y. Jets 2 3 0 .400 123 105 South W L T Pct PF PA Tennessee 3 2 0 .600 87 86 Jacksonville 3 2 0 .600 102 86 Houston 2 3 0 .400 115 124 Indianapolis 1 4 0 .200 118 138 North W L T Pct PF PA Cincinnati 4 1 0 .800 153 130 Baltimore 3 2 0 .600 132 77 Cleveland 2 2 1 .500 114 113 Pittsburgh 2 2 1 .500 143 133 West W L T Pct PF PA Kansas City 5 0 0 1.000 175 129 L.A. Chargers 3 2 0 .600 137 130 Denver 2 3 0 .400 100 131 Oakland 1 4 0 .200 107 149 NATIONAL CONFERENCE East W L T Pct PF PA Philadelphia 3 3 0 .500 137 117 Washington 2 2 0 .500 83 87 Dallas 2 3 0 .400 83 96 N.Y. Giants 1 5 0 .167 117 162 South W L T Pct PF PA New Orleans 4 1 0 .800 180 140 Carolina 3 1 0 .750 104 91 Tampa Bay 2 2 0 .500 112 139 Atlanta 1 4 0 .200 133 163 North W L T Pct PF PA Chicago 3 1 0 .750 111 65 Minnesota 2 2 1 .500 113 131 Green Bay 2 2 1 .500 115 114 Detroit 2 3 0 .400 125 137 West W L T Pct PF PA L.A. Rams 5 0 0 1.000 173 98 Seattle 2 3 0 .400 116 114 Arizona 1 4 0 .200 65 112 San Francisco 1 4 0 .200 118 146

Thursday’s Games

Philadelphia 34, N.Y. Giants 13

Sunday’s Games

Seattle vs Oakland at London, UK, 1 p.m.

Chicago at Miami, 1 p.m.

Indianapolis at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.

Buffalo at Houston, 1 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

Arizona at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

Carolina at Washington, 1 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Denver, 4:05 p.m.

Jacksonville at Dallas, 4:25 p.m.

Baltimore at Tennessee, 4:25 p.m.

Kansas City at New England, 8:20 p.m.

Open: Detroit, New Orleans

Monday’s Games

San Francisco at Green Bay, 8:15 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 18

Denver at Arizona, 8:20 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 21

Tennessee vs L.A. Chargers at London, UK, 9:30 a.m.

Minnesota at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.

Cleveland at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.

Detroit at Miami, 1 p.m.

Houston at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.

Carolina at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

New England at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Buffalo at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

New Orleans at Baltimore, 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Rams at San Francisco, 4:25 p.m.

Dallas at Washington, 4:25 p.m.

Cincinnati at Kansas City, 8:20 p.m.

Open: Seattle, Green Bay, Oakland, Pittsburgh

Monday, Oct. 22

N.Y. Giants at Atlanta, 8:15 p.m.

