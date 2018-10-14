All Times EDT AMERICAN CONFERENCE East W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div New England 3 2 0 .600 133 108 3-0-0 0-2-0 3-1-0 0-1-0 1-0-0 Miami 3 2 0 .600 99 117 2-0-0 1-2-0 3-2-0 0-0-0 1-1-0 N.Y. Jets 2 3 0 .400 123 105 1-1-0 1-2-0 1-3-0 1-0-0 0-1-0 Buffalo 2 4 0 .333 76 138 1-1-0 1-3-0 1-3-0 1-1-0 0-0-0 South W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div Tennessee 3 2 0 .600 87 86 2-0-0 1-2-0 2-2-0 1-0-0 2-0-0 Jacksonville 3 2 0 .600 102 86 2-1-0 1-1-0 2-2-0 1-0-0 0-1-0 Houston 3 3 0 .500 135 137 2-1-0 1-2-0 2-2-0 1-1-0 1-1-0 Indianapolis 1 4 0 .200 118 138 0-2-0 1-2-0 0-3-0 1-1-0 0-1-0 North W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div Cincinnati 4 1 0 .800 153 130 2-0-0 2-1-0 3-0-0 1-1-0 1-0-0 Baltimore 3 2 0 .600 132 77 2-0-0 1-2-0 3-2-0 0-0-0 1-2-0 Cleveland 2 2 1 .500 114 113 2-0-1 0-2-0 2-1-1 0-1-0 1-0-1 Pittsburgh 2 2 1 .500 143 133 1-2-0 1-0-1 0-2-1 2-0-0 0-1-1 West W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div Kansas City 5 0 0 1.000 175 129 2-0-0 3-0-0 4-0-0 1-0-0 2-0-0 L.A. Chargers 3 2 0 .600 137 130 2-1-0 1-1-0 2-1-0 1-1-0 1-1-0 Denver 2 3 0 .400 100 131 2-1-0 0-2-0 1-3-0 1-0-0 1-1-0 Oakland 1 5 0 .167 110 176 1-2-0 0-3-0 1-3-0 0-2-0 0-2-0 NATIONAL CONFERENCE East W L T Pct PF PA Home Away NFC AFC Div Washington 3 2 0 .600 106 104 2-1-0 1-1-0 3-1-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 Philadelphia 3 3 0 .500 137 117 2-1-0 1-2-0 2-2-0 1-1-0 1-0-0 Dallas 2 3 0 .400 83 96 2-0-0 0-3-0 2-2-0 0-1-0 1-0-0 N.Y. Giants 1 5 0 .167 117 162 0-3-0 1-2-0 0-4-0 1-1-0 0-2-0 South W L T Pct PF PA Home Away NFC AFC Div New Orleans 4 1 0 .800 180 140 2-1-0 2-0-0 3-1-0 1-0-0 1-1-0 Carolina 3 2 0 .600 121 114 3-0-0 0-2-0 2-2-0 1-0-0 0-1-0 Tampa Bay 2 2 0 .500 112 139 1-1-0 1-1-0 2-1-0 0-1-0 1-0-0 Atlanta 1 4 0 .200 133 163 1-2-0 0-2-0 1-2-0 0-2-0 1-1-0 North W L T Pct PF PA Home Away NFC AFC Div Chicago 3 1 0 .750 111 65 2-0-0 1-1-0 3-1-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 Minnesota 3 2 1 .583 140 148 2-1-0 1-1-1 3-1-1 0-1-0 0-0-1 Green Bay 2 2 1 .500 115 114 2-0-1 0-2-0 1-2-1 1-0-0 1-1-1 Detroit 2 3 0 .400 125 137 2-1-0 0-2-0 1-2-0 1-1-0 1-0-0 West W L T Pct PF PA Home Away NFC AFC Div L.A. Rams 5 0 0 1.000 173 98 3-0-0 2-0-0 3-0-0 2-0-0 2-0-0 Seattle 3 3 0 .500 143 117 1-1-0 2-2-0 2-2-0 1-1-0 1-1-0 San Francisco 1 4 0 .200 118 146 1-1-0 0-3-0 1-2-0 0-2-0 0-1-0 Arizona 1 5 0 .167 82 139 0-3-0 1-2-0 1-5-0 0-0-0 1-2-0

___

Thursday’s Games

Philadelphia 34, N.Y. Giants 13

Sunday’s Games

Seattle 27, Oakland 3

Houston 20, Buffalo 13

Washington 23, Carolina 17

Minnesota 27, Arizona 17

Tampa Bay at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

Chicago at Miami, 1 p.m.

Indianapolis at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Denver, 4:05 p.m.

Jacksonville at Dallas, 4:25 p.m.

Baltimore at Tennessee, 4:25 p.m.

Kansas City at New England, 8:20 p.m.

Open: Detroit, New Orleans

Monday’s Games

San Francisco at Green Bay, 8:15 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 18

Denver at Arizona, 8:20 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 21

Tennessee vs L.A. Chargers at London, UK, 9:30 a.m.

Minnesota at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.

Cleveland at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.

Detroit at Miami, 1 p.m.

Houston at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.

Carolina at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

New England at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Buffalo at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

New Orleans at Baltimore, 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Rams at San Francisco, 4:25 p.m.

Dallas at Washington, 4:25 p.m.

Cincinnati at Kansas City, 8:20 p.m.

Open: Seattle, Green Bay, Oakland, Pittsburgh

Monday, Oct. 22

N.Y. Giants at Atlanta, 8:15 p.m.

