|All Times EDT
|AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|East
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|New England
|3
|2
|0
|.600
|133
|108
|Miami
|3
|2
|0
|.600
|99
|117
|N.Y. Jets
|2
|3
|0
|.400
|123
|105
|Buffalo
|2
|4
|0
|.333
|76
|138
|South
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Tennessee
|3
|2
|0
|.600
|87
|86
|Jacksonville
|3
|2
|0
|.600
|102
|86
|Houston
|3
|3
|0
|.500
|135
|137
|Indianapolis
|1
|4
|0
|.200
|118
|138
|North
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Cincinnati
|4
|1
|0
|.800
|153
|130
|Baltimore
|3
|2
|0
|.600
|132
|77
|Cleveland
|2
|2
|1
|.500
|114
|113
|Pittsburgh
|2
|2
|1
|.500
|143
|133
|West
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Kansas City
|5
|0
|0
|1.000
|175
|129
|L.A. Chargers
|3
|2
|0
|.600
|137
|130
|Denver
|2
|3
|0
|.400
|100
|131
|Oakland
|1
|5
|0
|.167
|110
|176
|NATIONAL CONFERENCE
|East
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Washington
|3
|2
|0
|.600
|106
|104
|Philadelphia
|3
|3
|0
|.500
|137
|117
|Dallas
|2
|3
|0
|.400
|83
|96
|N.Y. Giants
|1
|5
|0
|.167
|117
|162
|South
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|New Orleans
|4
|1
|0
|.800
|180
|140
|Carolina
|3
|2
|0
|.600
|121
|114
|Tampa Bay
|2
|2
|0
|.500
|112
|139
|Atlanta
|1
|4
|0
|.200
|133
|163
|North
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Chicago
|3
|1
|0
|.750
|111
|65
|Minnesota
|3
|2
|1
|.583
|140
|148
|Green Bay
|2
|2
|1
|.500
|115
|114
|Detroit
|2
|3
|0
|.400
|125
|137
|West
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|L.A. Rams
|5
|0
|0
|1.000
|173
|98
|Seattle
|3
|3
|0
|.500
|143
|117
|San Francisco
|1
|4
|0
|.200
|118
|146
|Arizona
|1
|5
|0
|.167
|82
|139
___
Philadelphia 34, N.Y. Giants 13
Seattle 27, Oakland 3
Houston 20, Buffalo 13
Washington 23, Carolina 17
Minnesota 27, Arizona 17
Tampa Bay at Atlanta, 1 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.
L.A. Chargers at Cleveland, 1 p.m.
Chicago at Miami, 1 p.m.
Indianapolis at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.
L.A. Rams at Denver, 4:05 p.m.
Jacksonville at Dallas, 4:25 p.m.
Baltimore at Tennessee, 4:25 p.m.
Kansas City at New England, 8:20 p.m.
Open: Detroit, New Orleans
San Francisco at Green Bay, 8:15 p.m.
Denver at Arizona, 8:20 p.m.
Tennessee vs L.A. Chargers at London, UK, 9:30 a.m.
Minnesota at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.
Cleveland at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.
Detroit at Miami, 1 p.m.
Houston at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.
Carolina at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.
New England at Chicago, 1 p.m.
Buffalo at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.
New Orleans at Baltimore, 4:05 p.m.
L.A. Rams at San Francisco, 4:25 p.m.
Dallas at Washington, 4:25 p.m.
Cincinnati at Kansas City, 8:20 p.m.
Open: Seattle, Green Bay, Oakland, Pittsburgh
N.Y. Giants at Atlanta, 8:15 p.m.
