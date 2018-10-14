Listen Live Sports

National Football League

October 14, 2018
 
All Times EDT
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
New England 3 2 0 .600 133 108
Miami 3 2 0 .600 99 117
N.Y. Jets 2 3 0 .400 123 105
Buffalo 2 4 0 .333 76 138
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Tennessee 3 2 0 .600 87 86
Jacksonville 3 2 0 .600 102 86
Houston 3 3 0 .500 135 137
Indianapolis 1 4 0 .200 118 138
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Cincinnati 4 1 0 .800 153 130
Baltimore 3 2 0 .600 132 77
Cleveland 2 2 1 .500 114 113
Pittsburgh 2 2 1 .500 143 133
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Kansas City 5 0 0 1.000 175 129
L.A. Chargers 3 2 0 .600 137 130
Denver 2 3 0 .400 100 131
Oakland 1 5 0 .167 110 176
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
Washington 3 2 0 .600 106 104
Philadelphia 3 3 0 .500 137 117
Dallas 2 3 0 .400 83 96
N.Y. Giants 1 5 0 .167 117 162
South
W L T Pct PF PA
New Orleans 4 1 0 .800 180 140
Carolina 3 2 0 .600 121 114
Tampa Bay 2 2 0 .500 112 139
Atlanta 1 4 0 .200 133 163
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Chicago 3 1 0 .750 111 65
Minnesota 3 2 1 .583 140 148
Green Bay 2 2 1 .500 115 114
Detroit 2 3 0 .400 125 137
West
W L T Pct PF PA
L.A. Rams 5 0 0 1.000 173 98
Seattle 3 3 0 .500 143 117
San Francisco 1 4 0 .200 118 146
Arizona 1 5 0 .167 82 139

Thursday’s Games

Philadelphia 34, N.Y. Giants 13

Sunday’s Games

Seattle 27, Oakland 3

Houston 20, Buffalo 13

Washington 23, Carolina 17

Minnesota 27, Arizona 17

Tampa Bay at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

Chicago at Miami, 1 p.m.

Indianapolis at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Denver, 4:05 p.m.

Jacksonville at Dallas, 4:25 p.m.

Baltimore at Tennessee, 4:25 p.m.

Kansas City at New England, 8:20 p.m.

Open: Detroit, New Orleans

Monday’s Games

San Francisco at Green Bay, 8:15 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 18

Denver at Arizona, 8:20 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 21

Tennessee vs L.A. Chargers at London, UK, 9:30 a.m.

Minnesota at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.

Cleveland at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.

Detroit at Miami, 1 p.m.

Houston at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.

Carolina at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

New England at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Buffalo at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

New Orleans at Baltimore, 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Rams at San Francisco, 4:25 p.m.

Dallas at Washington, 4:25 p.m.

Cincinnati at Kansas City, 8:20 p.m.

Open: Seattle, Green Bay, Oakland, Pittsburgh

Monday, Oct. 22

N.Y. Giants at Atlanta, 8:15 p.m.

