All Times EDT AMERICAN CONFERENCE East W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div New England 3 2 0 .600 133 108 3-0-0 0-2-0 3-1-0 0-1-0 1-0-0 Miami 3 2 0 .600 99 117 2-0-0 1-2-0 3-2-0 0-0-0 1-1-0 N.Y. Jets 3 3 0 .500 165 139 2-1-0 1-2-0 2-3-0 1-0-0 0-1-0 Buffalo 2 4 0 .333 76 138 1-1-0 1-3-0 1-3-0 1-1-0 0-0-0 South W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div Tennessee 3 2 0 .600 87 86 2-0-0 1-2-0 2-2-0 1-0-0 2-0-0 Jacksonville 3 2 0 .600 102 86 2-1-0 1-1-0 2-2-0 1-0-0 0-1-0 Houston 3 3 0 .500 135 137 2-1-0 1-2-0 2-2-0 1-1-0 1-1-0 Indianapolis 1 5 0 .167 152 180 0-2-0 1-3-0 0-4-0 1-1-0 0-1-0 North W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div Cincinnati 4 2 0 .667 174 158 2-1-0 2-1-0 3-1-0 1-1-0 1-1-0 Baltimore 3 2 0 .600 132 77 2-0-0 1-2-0 3-2-0 0-0-0 1-2-0 Pittsburgh 3 2 1 .583 171 154 1-2-0 2-0-1 1-2-1 2-0-0 1-1-1 Cleveland 2 3 1 .417 128 151 2-1-1 0-2-0 2-2-1 0-1-0 1-0-1 West W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div Kansas City 5 0 0 1.000 175 129 2-0-0 3-0-0 4-0-0 1-0-0 2-0-0 L.A. Chargers 4 2 0 .667 175 144 2-1-0 2-1-0 3-1-0 1-1-0 1-1-0 Denver 2 3 0 .400 100 131 2-1-0 0-2-0 1-3-0 1-0-0 1-1-0 Oakland 1 5 0 .167 110 176 1-2-0 0-3-0 1-3-0 0-2-0 0-2-0 NATIONAL CONFERENCE East W L T Pct PF PA Home Away NFC AFC Div Washington 3 2 0 .600 106 104 2-1-0 1-1-0 3-1-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 Philadelphia 3 3 0 .500 137 117 2-1-0 1-2-0 2-2-0 1-1-0 1-0-0 Dallas 2 3 0 .400 83 96 2-0-0 0-3-0 2-2-0 0-1-0 1-0-0 N.Y. Giants 1 5 0 .167 117 162 0-3-0 1-2-0 0-4-0 1-1-0 0-2-0 South W L T Pct PF PA Home Away NFC AFC Div New Orleans 4 1 0 .800 180 140 2-1-0 2-0-0 3-1-0 1-0-0 1-1-0 Carolina 3 2 0 .600 121 114 3-0-0 0-2-0 2-2-0 1-0-0 0-1-0 Tampa Bay 2 3 0 .400 141 173 1-1-0 1-2-0 2-2-0 0-1-0 1-1-0 Atlanta 2 4 0 .333 167 192 2-2-0 0-2-0 2-2-0 0-2-0 2-1-0 North W L T Pct PF PA Home Away NFC AFC Div Chicago 3 1 0 .750 111 65 2-0-0 1-1-0 3-1-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 Minnesota 3 2 1 .583 140 148 2-1-0 1-1-1 3-1-1 0-1-0 0-0-1 Green Bay 2 2 1 .500 115 114 2-0-1 0-2-0 1-2-1 1-0-0 1-1-1 Detroit 2 3 0 .400 125 137 2-1-0 0-2-0 1-2-0 1-1-0 1-0-0 West W L T Pct PF PA Home Away NFC AFC Div L.A. Rams 5 0 0 1.000 173 98 3-0-0 2-0-0 3-0-0 2-0-0 2-0-0 Seattle 3 3 0 .500 143 117 1-1-0 2-2-0 2-2-0 1-1-0 1-1-0 San Francisco 1 4 0 .200 118 146 1-1-0 0-3-0 1-2-0 0-2-0 0-1-0 Arizona 1 5 0 .167 82 139 0-3-0 1-2-0 1-5-0 0-0-0 1-2-0

Thursday’s Games

Philadelphia 34, N.Y. Giants 13

Sunday’s Games

Seattle 27, Oakland 3

Houston 20, Buffalo 13

Washington 23, Carolina 17

Minnesota 27, Arizona 17

L.A. Chargers 38, Cleveland 14

Pittsburgh 28, Cincinnati 21

Atlanta 34, Tampa Bay 29

N.Y. Jets 42, Indianapolis 34

Chicago at Miami, 1 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Denver, 4:05 p.m.

Jacksonville at Dallas, 4:25 p.m.

Baltimore at Tennessee, 4:25 p.m.

Kansas City at New England, 8:20 p.m.

Open: Detroit, New Orleans

Monday’s Games

San Francisco at Green Bay, 8:15 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 18

Denver at Arizona, 8:20 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 21

Tennessee vs L.A. Chargers at London, UK, 9:30 a.m.

Minnesota at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.

Cleveland at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.

Detroit at Miami, 1 p.m.

Houston at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.

Carolina at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

New England at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Buffalo at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

New Orleans at Baltimore, 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Rams at San Francisco, 4:25 p.m.

Dallas at Washington, 4:25 p.m.

Cincinnati at Kansas City, 8:20 p.m.

Open: Seattle, Green Bay, Oakland, Pittsburgh

Monday, Oct. 22

N.Y. Giants at Atlanta, 8:15 p.m.

