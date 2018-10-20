Listen Live Sports

National Football League

October 20, 2018
 
All Times EDT
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
New England 4 2 0 .667 176 148
Miami 4 2 0 .667 130 145
N.Y. Jets 3 3 0 .500 165 139
Buffalo 2 4 0 .333 76 138
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Tennessee 3 3 0 .500 87 107
Houston 3 3 0 .500 135 137
Jacksonville 3 3 0 .500 109 126
Indianapolis 1 5 0 .167 152 180
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Cincinnati 4 2 0 .667 174 158
Baltimore 4 2 0 .667 153 77
Pittsburgh 3 2 1 .583 171 154
Cleveland 2 3 1 .417 128 151
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Kansas City 5 1 0 .833 215 172
L.A. Chargers 4 2 0 .667 175 144
Denver 3 4 0 .429 165 164
Oakland 1 5 0 .167 110 176
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
Washington 3 2 0 .600 106 104
Dallas 3 3 0 .500 123 103
Philadelphia 3 3 0 .500 137 117
N.Y. Giants 1 5 0 .167 117 162
South
W L T Pct PF PA
New Orleans 4 1 0 .800 180 140
Carolina 3 2 0 .600 121 114
Tampa Bay 2 3 0 .400 141 173
Atlanta 2 4 0 .333 167 192
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Chicago 3 2 0 .600 139 96
Minnesota 3 2 1 .583 140 148
Green Bay 3 2 1 .583 148 144
Detroit 2 3 0 .400 125 137
West
W L T Pct PF PA
L.A. Rams 6 0 0 1.000 196 118
Seattle 3 3 0 .500 143 117
San Francisco 1 5 0 .167 148 179
Arizona 1 6 0 .143 92 184

___

Thursday’s Games

Denver 45, Arizona 10

Sunday’s Games

Tennessee vs L.A. Chargers at London, UK, 9:30 a.m.

Minnesota at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.

Cleveland at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.

Detroit at Miami, 1 p.m.

Houston at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.

Carolina at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

New England at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Buffalo at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

New Orleans at Baltimore, 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Rams at San Francisco, 4:25 p.m.

Dallas at Washington, 4:25 p.m.

Cincinnati at Kansas City, 8:20 p.m.

Open: Seattle, Green Bay, Oakland, Pittsburgh

Monday’s Games

N.Y. Giants at Atlanta, 8:15 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 25

Miami at Houston, 8:20 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 28

Philadelphia vs Jacksonville at London, UK, 9:30 a.m.

Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.

Seattle at Detroit, 1 p.m.

Baltimore at Carolina, 1 p.m.

Denver at Kansas City, 1 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Indianapolis at Oakland, 4:05 p.m.

Green Bay at L.A. Rams, 4:25 p.m.

San Francisco at Arizona, 4:25 p.m.

New Orleans at Minnesota, 8:20 p.m.

Open: Dallas, Tennessee, L.A. Chargers, Atlanta

Monday, Oct. 29

New England at Buffalo, 8:15 p.m.

