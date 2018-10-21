|All Times EDT
|AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|East
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|New England
|4
|2
|0
|.667
|176
|148
|4-0-0
|0-2-0
|4-1-0
|0-1-0
|1-0-0
|Miami
|4
|2
|0
|.667
|130
|145
|3-0-0
|1-2-0
|3-2-0
|1-0-0
|1-1-0
|N.Y. Jets
|3
|3
|0
|.500
|165
|139
|2-1-0
|1-2-0
|2-3-0
|1-0-0
|0-1-0
|Buffalo
|2
|4
|0
|.333
|76
|138
|1-1-0
|1-3-0
|1-3-0
|1-1-0
|0-0-0
|South
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Tennessee
|3
|3
|0
|.500
|87
|107
|2-1-0
|1-2-0
|2-3-0
|1-0-0
|2-0-0
|Houston
|3
|3
|0
|.500
|135
|137
|2-1-0
|1-2-0
|2-2-0
|1-1-0
|1-1-0
|Jacksonville
|3
|3
|0
|.500
|109
|126
|2-1-0
|1-2-0
|2-2-0
|1-1-0
|0-1-0
|Indianapolis
|1
|5
|0
|.167
|152
|180
|0-2-0
|1-3-0
|0-4-0
|1-1-0
|0-1-0
|North
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Cincinnati
|4
|2
|0
|.667
|174
|158
|2-1-0
|2-1-0
|3-1-0
|1-1-0
|1-1-0
|Baltimore
|4
|2
|0
|.667
|153
|77
|2-0-0
|2-2-0
|4-2-0
|0-0-0
|1-2-0
|Pittsburgh
|3
|2
|1
|.583
|171
|154
|1-2-0
|2-0-1
|1-2-1
|2-0-0
|1-1-1
|Cleveland
|2
|3
|1
|.417
|128
|151
|2-1-1
|0-2-0
|2-2-1
|0-1-0
|1-0-1
|West
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Kansas City
|5
|1
|0
|.833
|215
|172
|2-0-0
|3-1-0
|4-1-0
|1-0-0
|2-0-0
|L.A. Chargers
|4
|2
|0
|.667
|175
|144
|2-1-0
|2-1-0
|3-1-0
|1-1-0
|1-1-0
|Denver
|3
|4
|0
|.429
|165
|164
|2-2-0
|1-2-0
|1-3-0
|2-1-0
|1-1-0
|Oakland
|1
|5
|0
|.167
|110
|176
|1-2-0
|0-3-0
|1-3-0
|0-2-0
|0-2-0
|NATIONAL CONFERENCE
|East
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|NFC
|AFC
|Div
|Washington
|3
|2
|0
|.600
|106
|104
|2-1-0
|1-1-0
|3-1-0
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|Dallas
|3
|3
|0
|.500
|123
|103
|3-0-0
|0-3-0
|2-2-0
|1-1-0
|1-0-0
|Philadelphia
|3
|3
|0
|.500
|137
|117
|2-1-0
|1-2-0
|2-2-0
|1-1-0
|1-0-0
|N.Y. Giants
|1
|5
|0
|.167
|117
|162
|0-3-0
|1-2-0
|0-4-0
|1-1-0
|0-2-0
|South
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|NFC
|AFC
|Div
|New Orleans
|4
|1
|0
|.800
|180
|140
|2-1-0
|2-0-0
|3-1-0
|1-0-0
|1-1-0
|Carolina
|3
|2
|0
|.600
|121
|114
|3-0-0
|0-2-0
|2-2-0
|1-0-0
|0-1-0
|Tampa Bay
|2
|3
|0
|.400
|141
|173
|1-1-0
|1-2-0
|2-2-0
|0-1-0
|1-1-0
|Atlanta
|2
|4
|0
|.333
|167
|192
|2-2-0
|0-2-0
|2-2-0
|0-2-0
|2-1-0
|North
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|NFC
|AFC
|Div
|Chicago
|3
|2
|0
|.600
|139
|96
|2-0-0
|1-2-0
|3-1-0
|0-1-0
|0-1-0
|Minnesota
|3
|2
|1
|.583
|140
|148
|2-1-0
|1-1-1
|3-1-1
|0-1-0
|0-0-1
|Green Bay
|3
|2
|1
|.583
|148
|144
|3-0-1
|0-2-0
|2-2-1
|1-0-0
|1-1-1
|Detroit
|2
|3
|0
|.400
|125
|137
|2-1-0
|0-2-0
|1-2-0
|1-1-0
|1-0-0
|West
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|NFC
|AFC
|Div
|L.A. Rams
|6
|0
|0
|1.000
|196
|118
|3-0-0
|3-0-0
|3-0-0
|3-0-0
|2-0-0
|Seattle
|3
|3
|0
|.500
|143
|117
|1-1-0
|2-2-0
|2-2-0
|1-1-0
|1-1-0
|San Francisco
|1
|5
|0
|.167
|148
|179
|1-1-0
|0-4-0
|1-3-0
|0-2-0
|0-1-0
|Arizona
|1
|6
|0
|.143
|92
|184
|0-4-0
|1-2-0
|1-5-0
|0-1-0
|1-2-0
___
Denver 45, Arizona 10
Tennessee at L.A. Chargers, 9:30 a.m.
Minnesota at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.
Cleveland at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.
Detroit at Miami, 1 p.m.
Houston at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.
Carolina at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.
New England at Chicago, 1 p.m.
Buffalo at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.
New Orleans at Baltimore, 4:05 p.m.
L.A. Rams at San Francisco, 4:25 p.m.
Dallas at Washington, 4:25 p.m.
Cincinnati at Kansas City, 8:20 p.m.
Open: Seattle, Green Bay, Oakland, Pittsburgh
N.Y. Giants at Atlanta, 8:15 p.m.
Miami at Houston, 8:20 p.m.
Philadelphia vs Jacksonville at London, UK, 9:30 a.m.
Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.
Washington at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.
Seattle at Detroit, 1 p.m.
Baltimore at Carolina, 1 p.m.
Denver at Kansas City, 1 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.
N.Y. Jets at Chicago, 1 p.m.
Indianapolis at Oakland, 4:05 p.m.
Green Bay at L.A. Rams, 4:25 p.m.
San Francisco at Arizona, 4:25 p.m.
New Orleans at Minnesota, 8:20 p.m.
Open: Dallas, Tennessee, L.A. Chargers, Atlanta
New England at Buffalo, 8:15 p.m.
