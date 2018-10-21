All Times EDT AMERICAN CONFERENCE East W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div New England 4 2 0 .667 176 148 4-0-0 0-2-0 4-1-0 0-1-0 1-0-0 Miami 4 2 0 .667 130 145 3-0-0 1-2-0 3-2-0 1-0-0 1-1-0 N.Y. Jets 3 3 0 .500 165 139 2-1-0 1-2-0 2-3-0 1-0-0 0-1-0 Buffalo 2 4 0 .333 76 138 1-1-0 1-3-0 1-3-0 1-1-0 0-0-0 South W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div Tennessee 3 3 0 .500 87 107 2-1-0 1-2-0 2-3-0 1-0-0 2-0-0 Houston 3 3 0 .500 135 137 2-1-0 1-2-0 2-2-0 1-1-0 1-1-0 Jacksonville 3 3 0 .500 109 126 2-1-0 1-2-0 2-2-0 1-1-0 0-1-0 Indianapolis 1 5 0 .167 152 180 0-2-0 1-3-0 0-4-0 1-1-0 0-1-0 North W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div Cincinnati 4 2 0 .667 174 158 2-1-0 2-1-0 3-1-0 1-1-0 1-1-0 Baltimore 4 2 0 .667 153 77 2-0-0 2-2-0 4-2-0 0-0-0 1-2-0 Pittsburgh 3 2 1 .583 171 154 1-2-0 2-0-1 1-2-1 2-0-0 1-1-1 Cleveland 2 3 1 .417 128 151 2-1-1 0-2-0 2-2-1 0-1-0 1-0-1 West W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div Kansas City 5 1 0 .833 215 172 2-0-0 3-1-0 4-1-0 1-0-0 2-0-0 L.A. Chargers 4 2 0 .667 175 144 2-1-0 2-1-0 3-1-0 1-1-0 1-1-0 Denver 3 4 0 .429 165 164 2-2-0 1-2-0 1-3-0 2-1-0 1-1-0 Oakland 1 5 0 .167 110 176 1-2-0 0-3-0 1-3-0 0-2-0 0-2-0 NATIONAL CONFERENCE East W L T Pct PF PA Home Away NFC AFC Div Washington 3 2 0 .600 106 104 2-1-0 1-1-0 3-1-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 Dallas 3 3 0 .500 123 103 3-0-0 0-3-0 2-2-0 1-1-0 1-0-0 Philadelphia 3 3 0 .500 137 117 2-1-0 1-2-0 2-2-0 1-1-0 1-0-0 N.Y. Giants 1 5 0 .167 117 162 0-3-0 1-2-0 0-4-0 1-1-0 0-2-0 South W L T Pct PF PA Home Away NFC AFC Div New Orleans 4 1 0 .800 180 140 2-1-0 2-0-0 3-1-0 1-0-0 1-1-0 Carolina 3 2 0 .600 121 114 3-0-0 0-2-0 2-2-0 1-0-0 0-1-0 Tampa Bay 2 3 0 .400 141 173 1-1-0 1-2-0 2-2-0 0-1-0 1-1-0 Atlanta 2 4 0 .333 167 192 2-2-0 0-2-0 2-2-0 0-2-0 2-1-0 North W L T Pct PF PA Home Away NFC AFC Div Chicago 3 2 0 .600 139 96 2-0-0 1-2-0 3-1-0 0-1-0 0-1-0 Minnesota 3 2 1 .583 140 148 2-1-0 1-1-1 3-1-1 0-1-0 0-0-1 Green Bay 3 2 1 .583 148 144 3-0-1 0-2-0 2-2-1 1-0-0 1-1-1 Detroit 2 3 0 .400 125 137 2-1-0 0-2-0 1-2-0 1-1-0 1-0-0 West W L T Pct PF PA Home Away NFC AFC Div L.A. Rams 6 0 0 1.000 196 118 3-0-0 3-0-0 3-0-0 3-0-0 2-0-0 Seattle 3 3 0 .500 143 117 1-1-0 2-2-0 2-2-0 1-1-0 1-1-0 San Francisco 1 5 0 .167 148 179 1-1-0 0-4-0 1-3-0 0-2-0 0-1-0 Arizona 1 6 0 .143 92 184 0-4-0 1-2-0 1-5-0 0-1-0 1-2-0

___

Thursday’s Games

Denver 45, Arizona 10

Sunday’s Games

Tennessee at L.A. Chargers, 9:30 a.m.

Minnesota at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.

Advertisement

Cleveland at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.

Detroit at Miami, 1 p.m.

Houston at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.

Carolina at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

New England at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Buffalo at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

New Orleans at Baltimore, 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Rams at San Francisco, 4:25 p.m.

Dallas at Washington, 4:25 p.m.

Cincinnati at Kansas City, 8:20 p.m.

Open: Seattle, Green Bay, Oakland, Pittsburgh

Monday’s Games

N.Y. Giants at Atlanta, 8:15 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 25

Miami at Houston, 8:20 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 28

Philadelphia vs Jacksonville at London, UK, 9:30 a.m.

Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.

Seattle at Detroit, 1 p.m.

Baltimore at Carolina, 1 p.m.

Denver at Kansas City, 1 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Indianapolis at Oakland, 4:05 p.m.

Green Bay at L.A. Rams, 4:25 p.m.

San Francisco at Arizona, 4:25 p.m.

New Orleans at Minnesota, 8:20 p.m.

Open: Dallas, Tennessee, L.A. Chargers, Atlanta

Monday, Oct. 29

New England at Buffalo, 8:15 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.