Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

National Football League

October 21, 2018 10:11 am
 
3 min read
Share       
All Times EDT
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
New England 4 2 0 .667 176 148 4-0-0 0-2-0 4-1-0 0-1-0 1-0-0
Miami 4 2 0 .667 130 145 3-0-0 1-2-0 3-2-0 1-0-0 1-1-0
N.Y. Jets 3 3 0 .500 165 139 2-1-0 1-2-0 2-3-0 1-0-0 0-1-0
Buffalo 2 4 0 .333 76 138 1-1-0 1-3-0 1-3-0 1-1-0 0-0-0
South
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Tennessee 3 3 0 .500 87 107 2-1-0 1-2-0 2-3-0 1-0-0 2-0-0
Houston 3 3 0 .500 135 137 2-1-0 1-2-0 2-2-0 1-1-0 1-1-0
Jacksonville 3 3 0 .500 109 126 2-1-0 1-2-0 2-2-0 1-1-0 0-1-0
Indianapolis 1 5 0 .167 152 180 0-2-0 1-3-0 0-4-0 1-1-0 0-1-0
North
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Cincinnati 4 2 0 .667 174 158 2-1-0 2-1-0 3-1-0 1-1-0 1-1-0
Baltimore 4 2 0 .667 153 77 2-0-0 2-2-0 4-2-0 0-0-0 1-2-0
Pittsburgh 3 2 1 .583 171 154 1-2-0 2-0-1 1-2-1 2-0-0 1-1-1
Cleveland 2 3 1 .417 128 151 2-1-1 0-2-0 2-2-1 0-1-0 1-0-1
West
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Kansas City 5 1 0 .833 215 172 2-0-0 3-1-0 4-1-0 1-0-0 2-0-0
L.A. Chargers 4 2 0 .667 175 144 2-1-0 2-1-0 3-1-0 1-1-0 1-1-0
Denver 3 4 0 .429 165 164 2-2-0 1-2-0 1-3-0 2-1-0 1-1-0
Oakland 1 5 0 .167 110 176 1-2-0 0-3-0 1-3-0 0-2-0 0-2-0
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away NFC AFC Div
Washington 3 2 0 .600 106 104 2-1-0 1-1-0 3-1-0 0-1-0 0-0-0
Dallas 3 3 0 .500 123 103 3-0-0 0-3-0 2-2-0 1-1-0 1-0-0
Philadelphia 3 3 0 .500 137 117 2-1-0 1-2-0 2-2-0 1-1-0 1-0-0
N.Y. Giants 1 5 0 .167 117 162 0-3-0 1-2-0 0-4-0 1-1-0 0-2-0
South
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away NFC AFC Div
New Orleans 4 1 0 .800 180 140 2-1-0 2-0-0 3-1-0 1-0-0 1-1-0
Carolina 3 2 0 .600 121 114 3-0-0 0-2-0 2-2-0 1-0-0 0-1-0
Tampa Bay 2 3 0 .400 141 173 1-1-0 1-2-0 2-2-0 0-1-0 1-1-0
Atlanta 2 4 0 .333 167 192 2-2-0 0-2-0 2-2-0 0-2-0 2-1-0
North
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away NFC AFC Div
Chicago 3 2 0 .600 139 96 2-0-0 1-2-0 3-1-0 0-1-0 0-1-0
Minnesota 3 2 1 .583 140 148 2-1-0 1-1-1 3-1-1 0-1-0 0-0-1
Green Bay 3 2 1 .583 148 144 3-0-1 0-2-0 2-2-1 1-0-0 1-1-1
Detroit 2 3 0 .400 125 137 2-1-0 0-2-0 1-2-0 1-1-0 1-0-0
West
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away NFC AFC Div
L.A. Rams 6 0 0 1.000 196 118 3-0-0 3-0-0 3-0-0 3-0-0 2-0-0
Seattle 3 3 0 .500 143 117 1-1-0 2-2-0 2-2-0 1-1-0 1-1-0
San Francisco 1 5 0 .167 148 179 1-1-0 0-4-0 1-3-0 0-2-0 0-1-0
Arizona 1 6 0 .143 92 184 0-4-0 1-2-0 1-5-0 0-1-0 1-2-0

___

Thursday’s Games

Denver 45, Arizona 10

Sunday’s Games

Tennessee at L.A. Chargers, 9:30 a.m.

Minnesota at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.

Advertisement

Cleveland at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.

Detroit at Miami, 1 p.m.

Houston at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.

Carolina at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

New England at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Buffalo at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

New Orleans at Baltimore, 4:05 p.m.

        Engagement is up again in 2018 FEVS, but satisfaction with pay, performance are in the cellar

L.A. Rams at San Francisco, 4:25 p.m.

Dallas at Washington, 4:25 p.m.

Cincinnati at Kansas City, 8:20 p.m.

Open: Seattle, Green Bay, Oakland, Pittsburgh

Monday’s Games

N.Y. Giants at Atlanta, 8:15 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 25

Miami at Houston, 8:20 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 28

Philadelphia vs Jacksonville at London, UK, 9:30 a.m.

Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.

Seattle at Detroit, 1 p.m.

Baltimore at Carolina, 1 p.m.

Denver at Kansas City, 1 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Indianapolis at Oakland, 4:05 p.m.

Green Bay at L.A. Rams, 4:25 p.m.

San Francisco at Arizona, 4:25 p.m.

New Orleans at Minnesota, 8:20 p.m.

Open: Dallas, Tennessee, L.A. Chargers, Atlanta

Monday, Oct. 29

New England at Buffalo, 8:15 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy hospital ship delivers surgical care in South America

Today in History

1998: John Glenn returns to space aboard space shuttle