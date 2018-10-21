All Times EDT AMERICAN CONFERENCE East W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div New England 5 2 0 .714 214 179 4-0-0 1-2-0 4-1-0 1-1-0 1-0-0 Miami 4 3 0 .571 151 177 3-1-0 1-2-0 3-2-0 1-1-0 1-1-0 N.Y. Jets 3 4 0 .429 182 176 2-2-0 1-2-0 2-3-0 1-1-0 0-1-0 Buffalo 2 5 0 .286 81 175 1-1-0 1-4-0 1-4-0 1-1-0 0-0-0 South W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div Houston 4 3 0 .571 155 144 2-1-0 2-2-0 3-2-0 1-1-0 2-1-0 Tennessee 3 4 0 .429 106 127 2-1-0 1-3-0 2-4-0 1-0-0 2-0-0 Jacksonville 3 4 0 .429 116 146 2-2-0 1-2-0 2-3-0 1-1-0 0-2-0 Indianapolis 2 5 0 .286 189 185 1-2-0 1-3-0 1-4-0 1-1-0 0-1-0 North W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div Cincinnati 4 2 0 .667 174 158 2-1-0 2-1-0 3-1-0 1-1-0 1-1-0 Baltimore 4 2 0 .667 153 77 2-0-0 2-2-0 4-2-0 0-0-0 1-2-0 Pittsburgh 3 2 1 .583 171 154 1-2-0 2-0-1 1-2-1 2-0-0 1-1-1 Cleveland 2 4 1 .357 151 177 2-1-1 0-3-0 2-2-1 0-2-0 1-0-1 West W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div Kansas City 5 1 0 .833 215 172 2-0-0 3-1-0 4-1-0 1-0-0 2-0-0 L.A. Chargers 5 2 0 .714 195 163 3-1-0 2-1-0 4-1-0 1-1-0 1-1-0 Denver 3 4 0 .429 165 164 2-2-0 1-2-0 1-3-0 2-1-0 1-1-0 Oakland 1 5 0 .167 110 176 1-2-0 0-3-0 1-3-0 0-2-0 0-2-0 NATIONAL CONFERENCE East W L T Pct PF PA Home Away NFC AFC Div Washington 3 2 0 .600 106 104 2-1-0 1-1-0 3-1-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 Dallas 3 3 0 .500 123 103 3-0-0 0-3-0 2-2-0 1-1-0 1-0-0 Philadelphia 3 4 0 .429 154 138 2-2-0 1-2-0 2-3-0 1-1-0 1-0-0 N.Y. Giants 1 5 0 .167 117 162 0-3-0 1-2-0 0-4-0 1-1-0 0-2-0 South W L T Pct PF PA Home Away NFC AFC Div New Orleans 4 1 0 .800 180 140 2-1-0 2-0-0 3-1-0 1-0-0 1-1-0 Carolina 4 2 0 .667 142 131 3-0-0 1-2-0 3-2-0 1-0-0 0-1-0 Tampa Bay 3 3 0 .500 167 196 2-1-0 1-2-0 2-2-0 1-1-0 1-1-0 Atlanta 2 4 0 .333 167 192 2-2-0 0-2-0 2-2-0 0-2-0 2-1-0 North W L T Pct PF PA Home Away NFC AFC Div Minnesota 4 2 1 .643 177 165 2-1-0 2-1-1 3-1-1 1-1-0 0-0-1 Green Bay 3 2 1 .583 148 144 3-0-1 0-2-0 2-2-1 1-0-0 1-1-1 Detroit 3 3 0 .500 157 158 2-1-0 1-2-0 1-2-0 2-1-0 1-0-0 Chicago 3 3 0 .500 170 134 2-1-0 1-2-0 3-1-0 0-2-0 0-1-0 West W L T Pct PF PA Home Away NFC AFC Div L.A. Rams 6 0 0 1.000 196 118 3-0-0 3-0-0 3-0-0 3-0-0 2-0-0 Seattle 3 3 0 .500 143 117 1-1-0 2-2-0 2-2-0 1-1-0 1-1-0 San Francisco 1 5 0 .167 148 179 1-1-0 0-4-0 1-3-0 0-2-0 0-1-0 Arizona 1 6 0 .143 92 184 0-4-0 1-2-0 1-5-0 0-1-0 1-2-0

___

Thursday’s Games

Denver 45, Arizona 10

Sunday’s Games

L.A. Chargers 20, Tennessee 19

Houston 20, Jacksonville 7

Advertisement

Indianapolis 37, Buffalo 5

Carolina 21, Philadelphia 17

Detroit 32, Miami 21

New England 38, Chicago 31

Minnesota 37, N.Y. Jets 17

Tampa Bay 26, Cleveland 23, OT

New Orleans at Baltimore, 4:05 p.m.

Dallas at Washington, 4:25 p.m.

L.A. Rams at San Francisco, 4:25 p.m.

Cincinnati at Kansas City, 8:20 p.m.

Open: Seattle, Green Bay, Oakland, Pittsburgh

Monday’s Games

N.Y. Giants at Atlanta, 8:15 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 25

Miami at Houston, 8:20 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 28

Philadelphia vs Jacksonville at London, UK, 9:30 a.m.

Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.

Seattle at Detroit, 1 p.m.

Baltimore at Carolina, 1 p.m.

Denver at Kansas City, 1 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Indianapolis at Oakland, 4:05 p.m.

Green Bay at L.A. Rams, 4:25 p.m.

San Francisco at Arizona, 4:25 p.m.

New Orleans at Minnesota, 8:20 p.m.

Open: Dallas, Tennessee, L.A. Chargers, Atlanta

Monday, Oct. 29

New England at Buffalo, 8:15 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.