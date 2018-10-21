Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

National Football League

October 21, 2018 4:51 pm
 
3 min read
Share       
All Times EDT
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
New England 5 2 0 .714 214 179 4-0-0 1-2-0 4-1-0 1-1-0 1-0-0
Miami 4 3 0 .571 151 177 3-1-0 1-2-0 3-2-0 1-1-0 1-1-0
N.Y. Jets 3 4 0 .429 182 176 2-2-0 1-2-0 2-3-0 1-1-0 0-1-0
Buffalo 2 5 0 .286 81 175 1-1-0 1-4-0 1-4-0 1-1-0 0-0-0
South
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Houston 4 3 0 .571 155 144 2-1-0 2-2-0 3-2-0 1-1-0 2-1-0
Tennessee 3 4 0 .429 106 127 2-1-0 1-3-0 2-4-0 1-0-0 2-0-0
Jacksonville 3 4 0 .429 116 146 2-2-0 1-2-0 2-3-0 1-1-0 0-2-0
Indianapolis 2 5 0 .286 189 185 1-2-0 1-3-0 1-4-0 1-1-0 0-1-0
North
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Cincinnati 4 2 0 .667 174 158 2-1-0 2-1-0 3-1-0 1-1-0 1-1-0
Baltimore 4 2 0 .667 153 77 2-0-0 2-2-0 4-2-0 0-0-0 1-2-0
Pittsburgh 3 2 1 .583 171 154 1-2-0 2-0-1 1-2-1 2-0-0 1-1-1
Cleveland 2 4 1 .357 151 177 2-1-1 0-3-0 2-2-1 0-2-0 1-0-1
West
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Kansas City 5 1 0 .833 215 172 2-0-0 3-1-0 4-1-0 1-0-0 2-0-0
L.A. Chargers 5 2 0 .714 195 163 3-1-0 2-1-0 4-1-0 1-1-0 1-1-0
Denver 3 4 0 .429 165 164 2-2-0 1-2-0 1-3-0 2-1-0 1-1-0
Oakland 1 5 0 .167 110 176 1-2-0 0-3-0 1-3-0 0-2-0 0-2-0
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away NFC AFC Div
Washington 3 2 0 .600 106 104 2-1-0 1-1-0 3-1-0 0-1-0 0-0-0
Dallas 3 3 0 .500 123 103 3-0-0 0-3-0 2-2-0 1-1-0 1-0-0
Philadelphia 3 4 0 .429 154 138 2-2-0 1-2-0 2-3-0 1-1-0 1-0-0
N.Y. Giants 1 5 0 .167 117 162 0-3-0 1-2-0 0-4-0 1-1-0 0-2-0
South
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away NFC AFC Div
New Orleans 4 1 0 .800 180 140 2-1-0 2-0-0 3-1-0 1-0-0 1-1-0
Carolina 4 2 0 .667 142 131 3-0-0 1-2-0 3-2-0 1-0-0 0-1-0
Tampa Bay 3 3 0 .500 167 196 2-1-0 1-2-0 2-2-0 1-1-0 1-1-0
Atlanta 2 4 0 .333 167 192 2-2-0 0-2-0 2-2-0 0-2-0 2-1-0
North
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away NFC AFC Div
Minnesota 4 2 1 .643 177 165 2-1-0 2-1-1 3-1-1 1-1-0 0-0-1
Green Bay 3 2 1 .583 148 144 3-0-1 0-2-0 2-2-1 1-0-0 1-1-1
Detroit 3 3 0 .500 157 158 2-1-0 1-2-0 1-2-0 2-1-0 1-0-0
Chicago 3 3 0 .500 170 134 2-1-0 1-2-0 3-1-0 0-2-0 0-1-0
West
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away NFC AFC Div
L.A. Rams 6 0 0 1.000 196 118 3-0-0 3-0-0 3-0-0 3-0-0 2-0-0
Seattle 3 3 0 .500 143 117 1-1-0 2-2-0 2-2-0 1-1-0 1-1-0
San Francisco 1 5 0 .167 148 179 1-1-0 0-4-0 1-3-0 0-2-0 0-1-0
Arizona 1 6 0 .143 92 184 0-4-0 1-2-0 1-5-0 0-1-0 1-2-0

___

Thursday’s Games

Denver 45, Arizona 10

Sunday’s Games

L.A. Chargers 20, Tennessee 19

Houston 20, Jacksonville 7

Advertisement

Indianapolis 37, Buffalo 5

Carolina 21, Philadelphia 17

Detroit 32, Miami 21

New England 38, Chicago 31

Minnesota 37, N.Y. Jets 17

Tampa Bay 26, Cleveland 23, OT

New Orleans at Baltimore, 4:05 p.m.

        Engagement is up again in 2018 FEVS, but satisfaction with pay, performance are in the cellar

Dallas at Washington, 4:25 p.m.

L.A. Rams at San Francisco, 4:25 p.m.

Cincinnati at Kansas City, 8:20 p.m.

Open: Seattle, Green Bay, Oakland, Pittsburgh

Monday’s Games

N.Y. Giants at Atlanta, 8:15 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 25

Miami at Houston, 8:20 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 28

Philadelphia vs Jacksonville at London, UK, 9:30 a.m.

Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.

Seattle at Detroit, 1 p.m.

Baltimore at Carolina, 1 p.m.

Denver at Kansas City, 1 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Indianapolis at Oakland, 4:05 p.m.

Green Bay at L.A. Rams, 4:25 p.m.

San Francisco at Arizona, 4:25 p.m.

New Orleans at Minnesota, 8:20 p.m.

Open: Dallas, Tennessee, L.A. Chargers, Atlanta

Monday, Oct. 29

New England at Buffalo, 8:15 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy hospital ship delivers surgical care in South America

Today in History

1735: President John Adams is born