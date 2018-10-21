|All Times EDT
|AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|East
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|New England
|5
|2
|0
|.714
|214
|179
|Miami
|4
|3
|0
|.571
|151
|177
|N.Y. Jets
|3
|4
|0
|.429
|182
|176
|Buffalo
|2
|5
|0
|.286
|81
|175
|South
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Houston
|4
|3
|0
|.571
|155
|144
|Tennessee
|3
|4
|0
|.429
|106
|127
|Jacksonville
|3
|4
|0
|.429
|116
|146
|Indianapolis
|2
|5
|0
|.286
|189
|185
|North
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Cincinnati
|4
|2
|0
|.667
|174
|158
|Baltimore
|4
|2
|0
|.667
|153
|77
|Pittsburgh
|3
|2
|1
|.583
|171
|154
|Cleveland
|2
|4
|1
|.357
|151
|177
|West
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Kansas City
|5
|1
|0
|.833
|215
|172
|L.A. Chargers
|5
|2
|0
|.714
|195
|163
|Denver
|3
|4
|0
|.429
|165
|164
|Oakland
|1
|5
|0
|.167
|110
|176
|NATIONAL CONFERENCE
|East
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Washington
|3
|2
|0
|.600
|106
|104
|Dallas
|3
|3
|0
|.500
|123
|103
|Philadelphia
|3
|4
|0
|.429
|154
|138
|N.Y. Giants
|1
|5
|0
|.167
|117
|162
|South
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|New Orleans
|4
|1
|0
|.800
|180
|140
|Carolina
|4
|2
|0
|.667
|142
|131
|Tampa Bay
|3
|3
|0
|.500
|167
|196
|Atlanta
|2
|4
|0
|.333
|167
|192
|North
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Minnesota
|4
|2
|1
|.643
|177
|165
|Green Bay
|3
|2
|1
|.583
|148
|144
|Detroit
|3
|3
|0
|.500
|157
|158
|Chicago
|3
|3
|0
|.500
|170
|134
|West
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|L.A. Rams
|6
|0
|0
|1.000
|196
|118
|Seattle
|3
|3
|0
|.500
|143
|117
|San Francisco
|1
|5
|0
|.167
|148
|179
|Arizona
|1
|6
|0
|.143
|92
|184
___
Denver 45, Arizona 10
L.A. Chargers 20, Tennessee 19
Houston 20, Jacksonville 7
Indianapolis 37, Buffalo 5
Carolina 21, Philadelphia 17
Detroit 32, Miami 21
New England 38, Chicago 31
Minnesota 37, N.Y. Jets 17
Tampa Bay 26, Cleveland 23, OT
New Orleans at Baltimore, 4:05 p.m.
Dallas at Washington, 4:25 p.m.
L.A. Rams at San Francisco, 4:25 p.m.
Cincinnati at Kansas City, 8:20 p.m.
Open: Seattle, Green Bay, Oakland, Pittsburgh
N.Y. Giants at Atlanta, 8:15 p.m.
Miami at Houston, 8:20 p.m.
Philadelphia vs Jacksonville at London, UK, 9:30 a.m.
Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.
Washington at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.
Seattle at Detroit, 1 p.m.
Baltimore at Carolina, 1 p.m.
Denver at Kansas City, 1 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.
N.Y. Jets at Chicago, 1 p.m.
Indianapolis at Oakland, 4:05 p.m.
Green Bay at L.A. Rams, 4:25 p.m.
San Francisco at Arizona, 4:25 p.m.
New Orleans at Minnesota, 8:20 p.m.
Open: Dallas, Tennessee, L.A. Chargers, Atlanta
New England at Buffalo, 8:15 p.m.
