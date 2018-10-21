All Times EDT AMERICAN CONFERENCE East W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div New England 5 2 0 .714 214 179 4-0-0 1-2-0 4-1-0 1-1-0 1-0-0 Miami 4 3 0 .571 151 177 3-1-0 1-2-0 3-2-0 1-1-0 1-1-0 N.Y. Jets 3 4 0 .429 182 176 2-2-0 1-2-0 2-3-0 1-1-0 0-1-0 Buffalo 2 5 0 .286 81 175 1-1-0 1-4-0 1-4-0 1-1-0 0-0-0 South W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div Houston 4 3 0 .571 155 144 2-1-0 2-2-0 3-2-0 1-1-0 2-1-0 Tennessee 3 4 0 .429 106 127 2-1-0 1-3-0 2-4-0 1-0-0 2-0-0 Jacksonville 3 4 0 .429 116 146 2-2-0 1-2-0 2-3-0 1-1-0 0-2-0 Indianapolis 2 5 0 .286 189 185 1-2-0 1-3-0 1-4-0 1-1-0 0-1-0 North W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div Cincinnati 4 2 0 .667 174 158 2-1-0 2-1-0 3-1-0 1-1-0 1-1-0 Baltimore 4 2 0 .667 176 101 2-1-0 2-2-0 4-2-0 0-1-0 1-2-0 Pittsburgh 3 2 1 .583 171 154 1-2-0 2-0-1 1-2-1 2-0-0 1-1-1 Cleveland 2 4 1 .357 151 177 2-1-1 0-3-0 2-2-1 0-2-0 1-0-1 West W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div Kansas City 5 1 0 .833 215 172 2-0-0 3-1-0 4-1-0 1-0-0 2-0-0 L.A. Chargers 5 2 0 .714 195 163 3-1-0 2-1-0 4-1-0 1-1-0 1-1-0 Denver 3 4 0 .429 165 164 2-2-0 1-2-0 1-3-0 2-1-0 1-1-0 Oakland 1 5 0 .167 110 176 1-2-0 0-3-0 1-3-0 0-2-0 0-2-0 NATIONAL CONFERENCE East W L T Pct PF PA Home Away NFC AFC Div Washington 3 2 0 .600 106 104 2-1-0 1-1-0 3-1-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 Dallas 3 3 0 .500 123 103 3-0-0 0-3-0 2-2-0 1-1-0 1-0-0 Philadelphia 3 4 0 .429 154 138 2-2-0 1-2-0 2-3-0 1-1-0 1-0-0 N.Y. Giants 1 5 0 .167 117 162 0-3-0 1-2-0 0-4-0 1-1-0 0-2-0 South W L T Pct PF PA Home Away NFC AFC Div New Orleans 5 1 0 .833 204 163 2-1-0 3-0-0 3-1-0 2-0-0 1-1-0 Carolina 4 2 0 .667 142 131 3-0-0 1-2-0 3-2-0 1-0-0 0-1-0 Tampa Bay 3 3 0 .500 167 196 2-1-0 1-2-0 2-2-0 1-1-0 1-1-0 Atlanta 2 4 0 .333 167 192 2-2-0 0-2-0 2-2-0 0-2-0 2-1-0 North W L T Pct PF PA Home Away NFC AFC Div Minnesota 4 2 1 .643 177 165 2-1-0 2-1-1 3-1-1 1-1-0 0-0-1 Green Bay 3 2 1 .583 148 144 3-0-1 0-2-0 2-2-1 1-0-0 1-1-1 Detroit 3 3 0 .500 157 158 2-1-0 1-2-0 1-2-0 2-1-0 1-0-0 Chicago 3 3 0 .500 170 134 2-1-0 1-2-0 3-1-0 0-2-0 0-1-0 West W L T Pct PF PA Home Away NFC AFC Div L.A. Rams 6 0 0 1.000 196 118 3-0-0 3-0-0 3-0-0 3-0-0 2-0-0 Seattle 3 3 0 .500 143 117 1-1-0 2-2-0 2-2-0 1-1-0 1-1-0 San Francisco 1 5 0 .167 148 179 1-1-0 0-4-0 1-3-0 0-2-0 0-1-0 Arizona 1 6 0 .143 92 184 0-4-0 1-2-0 1-5-0 0-1-0 1-2-0

Thursday’s Games

Denver 45, Arizona 10

Sunday’s Games

L.A. Chargers 20, Tennessee 19

Houston 20, Jacksonville 7

Indianapolis 37, Buffalo 5

Carolina 21, Philadelphia 17

Detroit 32, Miami 21

New England 38, Chicago 31

Minnesota 37, N.Y. Jets 17

Tampa Bay 26, Cleveland 23, OT

New Orleans 24, Baltimore 23

L.A. Rams at San Francisco, 4:25 p.m.

Dallas at Washington, 4:25 p.m.

Cincinnati at Kansas City, 8:20 p.m.

Open: Seattle, Green Bay, Oakland, Pittsburgh

Monday’s Games

N.Y. Giants at Atlanta, 8:15 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 25

Miami at Houston, 8:20 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 28

Philadelphia vs Jacksonville at London, UK, 9:30 a.m.

Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.

Seattle at Detroit, 1 p.m.

Baltimore at Carolina, 1 p.m.

Denver at Kansas City, 1 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Indianapolis at Oakland, 4:05 p.m.

Green Bay at L.A. Rams, 4:25 p.m.

San Francisco at Arizona, 4:25 p.m.

New Orleans at Minnesota, 8:20 p.m.

Open: Dallas, Tennessee, L.A. Chargers, Atlanta

Monday, Oct. 29

New England at Buffalo, 8:15 p.m.

