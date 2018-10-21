|All Times EDT
|AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|East
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|New England
|5
|2
|0
|.714
|214
|179
|Miami
|4
|3
|0
|.571
|151
|177
|N.Y. Jets
|3
|4
|0
|.429
|182
|176
|Buffalo
|2
|5
|0
|.286
|81
|175
|South
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Houston
|4
|3
|0
|.571
|155
|144
|Tennessee
|3
|4
|0
|.429
|106
|127
|Jacksonville
|3
|4
|0
|.429
|116
|146
|Indianapolis
|2
|5
|0
|.286
|189
|185
|North
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Pittsburgh
|3
|2
|1
|.583
|171
|154
|Cincinnati
|4
|3
|0
|.571
|184
|203
|Baltimore
|4
|3
|0
|.571
|176
|101
|Cleveland
|2
|4
|1
|.357
|151
|177
|West
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Kansas City
|6
|1
|0
|.857
|260
|182
|L.A. Chargers
|5
|2
|0
|.714
|195
|163
|Denver
|3
|4
|0
|.429
|165
|164
|Oakland
|1
|5
|0
|.167
|110
|176
|NATIONAL CONFERENCE
|East
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Washington
|4
|2
|0
|.667
|126
|121
|Philadelphia
|3
|4
|0
|.429
|154
|138
|Dallas
|3
|4
|0
|.429
|140
|123
|N.Y. Giants
|1
|5
|0
|.167
|117
|162
|South
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|New Orleans
|5
|1
|0
|.833
|204
|163
|Carolina
|4
|2
|0
|.667
|142
|131
|Tampa Bay
|3
|3
|0
|.500
|167
|196
|Atlanta
|2
|4
|0
|.333
|167
|192
|North
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Minnesota
|4
|2
|1
|.643
|177
|165
|Green Bay
|3
|2
|1
|.583
|148
|144
|Detroit
|3
|3
|0
|.500
|157
|158
|Chicago
|3
|3
|0
|.500
|170
|134
|West
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|L.A. Rams
|7
|0
|0
|1.000
|235
|128
|Seattle
|3
|3
|0
|.500
|143
|117
|Arizona
|1
|6
|0
|.143
|92
|184
|San Francisco
|1
|6
|0
|.143
|158
|218
___
Denver 45, Arizona 10
L.A. Chargers 20, Tennessee 19
Houston 20, Jacksonville 7
Indianapolis 37, Buffalo 5
Carolina 21, Philadelphia 17
Detroit 32, Miami 21
New England 38, Chicago 31
Minnesota 37, N.Y. Jets 17
Tampa Bay 26, Cleveland 23, OT
New Orleans 24, Baltimore 23
L.A. Rams 39, San Francisco 10
Washington 20, Dallas 17
Kansas City 45, Cincinnati 10
Open: Seattle, Green Bay, Oakland, Pittsburgh
N.Y. Giants at Atlanta, 8:15 p.m.
Miami at Houston, 8:20 p.m.
Philadelphia vs Jacksonville at London, UK, 9:30 a.m.
Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.
Washington at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.
Seattle at Detroit, 1 p.m.
Baltimore at Carolina, 1 p.m.
Denver at Kansas City, 1 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.
N.Y. Jets at Chicago, 1 p.m.
Indianapolis at Oakland, 4:05 p.m.
Green Bay at L.A. Rams, 4:25 p.m.
San Francisco at Arizona, 4:25 p.m.
New Orleans at Minnesota, 8:20 p.m.
Open: Dallas, Tennessee, L.A. Chargers, Atlanta
New England at Buffalo, 8:15 p.m.
