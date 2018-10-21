All Times EDT AMERICAN CONFERENCE East W L T Pct PF PA New England 5 2 0 .714 214 179 Miami 4 3 0 .571 151 177 N.Y. Jets 3 4 0 .429 182 176 Buffalo 2 5 0 .286 81 175 South W L T Pct PF PA Houston 4 3 0 .571 155 144 Tennessee 3 4 0 .429 106 127 Jacksonville 3 4 0 .429 116 146 Indianapolis 2 5 0 .286 189 185 North W L T Pct PF PA Pittsburgh 3 2 1 .583 171 154 Cincinnati 4 3 0 .571 184 203 Baltimore 4 3 0 .571 176 101 Cleveland 2 4 1 .357 151 177 West W L T Pct PF PA Kansas City 6 1 0 .857 260 182 L.A. Chargers 5 2 0 .714 195 163 Denver 3 4 0 .429 165 164 Oakland 1 5 0 .167 110 176 NATIONAL CONFERENCE East W L T Pct PF PA Washington 4 2 0 .667 126 121 Philadelphia 3 4 0 .429 154 138 Dallas 3 4 0 .429 140 123 N.Y. Giants 1 5 0 .167 117 162 South W L T Pct PF PA New Orleans 5 1 0 .833 204 163 Carolina 4 2 0 .667 142 131 Tampa Bay 3 3 0 .500 167 196 Atlanta 2 4 0 .333 167 192 North W L T Pct PF PA Minnesota 4 2 1 .643 177 165 Green Bay 3 2 1 .583 148 144 Detroit 3 3 0 .500 157 158 Chicago 3 3 0 .500 170 134 West W L T Pct PF PA L.A. Rams 7 0 0 1.000 235 128 Seattle 3 3 0 .500 143 117 Arizona 1 6 0 .143 92 184 San Francisco 1 6 0 .143 158 218

Thursday’s Games

Denver 45, Arizona 10

Sunday’s Games

L.A. Chargers 20, Tennessee 19

Houston 20, Jacksonville 7

Indianapolis 37, Buffalo 5

Carolina 21, Philadelphia 17

Detroit 32, Miami 21

New England 38, Chicago 31

Minnesota 37, N.Y. Jets 17

Tampa Bay 26, Cleveland 23, OT

New Orleans 24, Baltimore 23

L.A. Rams 39, San Francisco 10

Washington 20, Dallas 17

Kansas City 45, Cincinnati 10

Open: Seattle, Green Bay, Oakland, Pittsburgh

Monday’s Games

N.Y. Giants at Atlanta, 8:15 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 25

Miami at Houston, 8:20 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 28

Philadelphia vs Jacksonville at London, UK, 9:30 a.m.

Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.

Seattle at Detroit, 1 p.m.

Baltimore at Carolina, 1 p.m.

Denver at Kansas City, 1 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Indianapolis at Oakland, 4:05 p.m.

Green Bay at L.A. Rams, 4:25 p.m.

San Francisco at Arizona, 4:25 p.m.

New Orleans at Minnesota, 8:20 p.m.

Open: Dallas, Tennessee, L.A. Chargers, Atlanta

Monday, Oct. 29

New England at Buffalo, 8:15 p.m.

