The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
National Football League

October 22, 2018 11:21 pm
 
1 min read
All Times EDT
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
New England 5 2 0 .714 214 179
Miami 4 3 0 .571 151 177
N.Y. Jets 3 4 0 .429 182 176
Buffalo 2 5 0 .286 81 175
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Houston 4 3 0 .571 155 144
Tennessee 3 4 0 .429 106 127
Jacksonville 3 4 0 .429 116 146
Indianapolis 2 5 0 .286 189 185
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Pittsburgh 3 2 1 .583 171 154
Cincinnati 4 3 0 .571 184 203
Baltimore 4 3 0 .571 176 101
Cleveland 2 4 1 .357 151 177
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Kansas City 6 1 0 .857 260 182
L.A. Chargers 5 2 0 .714 195 163
Denver 3 4 0 .429 165 164
Oakland 1 5 0 .167 110 176
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
Washington 4 2 0 .667 126 121
Philadelphia 3 4 0 .429 154 138
Dallas 3 4 0 .429 140 123
N.Y. Giants 1 6 0 .143 137 185
South
W L T Pct PF PA
New Orleans 5 1 0 .833 204 163
Carolina 4 2 0 .667 142 131
Tampa Bay 3 3 0 .500 167 196
Atlanta 3 4 0 .429 190 212
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Minnesota 4 2 1 .643 177 165
Green Bay 3 2 1 .583 148 144
Detroit 3 3 0 .500 157 158
Chicago 3 3 0 .500 170 134
West
W L T Pct PF PA
L.A. Rams 7 0 0 1.000 235 128
Seattle 3 3 0 .500 143 117
Arizona 1 6 0 .143 92 184
San Francisco 1 6 0 .143 158 218

___

Thursday’s Games

Denver 45, Arizona 10

Sunday’s Games

L.A. Chargers 20, Tennessee 19

Houston 20, Jacksonville 7

Indianapolis 37, Buffalo 5

Carolina 21, Philadelphia 17

Detroit 32, Miami 21

New England 38, Chicago 31

Minnesota 37, N.Y. Jets 17

Tampa Bay 26, Cleveland 23, OT

New Orleans 24, Baltimore 23

L.A. Rams 39, San Francisco 10

Washington 20, Dallas 17

Kansas City 45, Cincinnati 10

Open: Seattle, Green Bay, Oakland, Pittsburgh

Monday’s Games

Atlanta 23, N.Y. Giants 20

Thursday, Oct. 25

Miami at Houston, 8:20 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 28

Philadelphia vs Jacksonville at London, UK, 9:30 a.m.

Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.

Seattle at Detroit, 1 p.m.

Baltimore at Carolina, 1 p.m.

Denver at Kansas City, 1 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Indianapolis at Oakland, 4:05 p.m.

Green Bay at L.A. Rams, 4:25 p.m.

San Francisco at Arizona, 4:25 p.m.

New Orleans at Minnesota, 8:20 p.m.

Open: Dallas, Tennessee, L.A. Chargers, Atlanta

Monday, Oct. 29

New England at Buffalo, 8:15 p.m.

