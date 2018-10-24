Listen Live Sports

National Football League

October 24, 2018
 
All Times EDT
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
New England 5 2 0 .714 214 179
Miami 4 3 0 .571 151 177
N.Y. Jets 3 4 0 .429 182 176
Buffalo 2 5 0 .286 81 175
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Houston 4 3 0 .571 155 144
Tennessee 3 4 0 .429 106 127
Jacksonville 3 4 0 .429 116 146
Indianapolis 2 5 0 .286 189 185
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Pittsburgh 3 2 1 .583 171 154
Cincinnati 4 3 0 .571 184 203
Baltimore 4 3 0 .571 176 101
Cleveland 2 4 1 .357 151 177
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Kansas City 6 1 0 .857 260 182
L.A. Chargers 5 2 0 .714 195 163
Denver 3 4 0 .429 165 164
Oakland 1 5 0 .167 110 176
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
Washington 4 2 0 .667 126 121
Philadelphia 3 4 0 .429 154 138
Dallas 3 4 0 .429 140 123
N.Y. Giants 1 6 0 .143 137 185
South
W L T Pct PF PA
New Orleans 5 1 0 .833 204 163
Carolina 4 2 0 .667 142 131
Tampa Bay 3 3 0 .500 167 196
Atlanta 3 4 0 .429 190 212
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Minnesota 4 2 1 .643 177 165
Green Bay 3 2 1 .583 148 144
Detroit 3 3 0 .500 157 158
Chicago 3 3 0 .500 170 134
West
W L T Pct PF PA
L.A. Rams 7 0 0 1.000 235 128
Seattle 3 3 0 .500 143 117
Arizona 1 6 0 .143 92 184
San Francisco 1 6 0 .143 158 218

___

Thursday’s Games

Miami at Houston, 8:20 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Philadelphia vs Jacksonville at London, UK, 9:30 a.m.

Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.

Seattle at Detroit, 1 p.m.

Baltimore at Carolina, 1 p.m.

Denver at Kansas City, 1 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Indianapolis at Oakland, 4:05 p.m.

Green Bay at L.A. Rams, 4:25 p.m.

San Francisco at Arizona, 4:25 p.m.

New Orleans at Minnesota, 8:20 p.m.

Open: Dallas, Tennessee, L.A. Chargers, Atlanta

Monday’s Games

New England at Buffalo, 8:15 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 1

Oakland at San Francisco, 8:20 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 4

N.Y. Jets at Miami, 1 p.m.

Atlanta at Washington, 1 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

Kansas City at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Carolina, 1 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

Chicago at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Seattle, 4:05 p.m.

Houston at Denver, 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Rams at New Orleans, 4:25 p.m.

Green Bay at New England, 8:20 p.m.

Open: Indianapolis, Arizona, N.Y. Giants, Jacksonville, Philadelphia, Cincinnati

Monday, Nov. 5

Tennessee at Dallas, 8:15 p.m.

