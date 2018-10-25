All Times EDT AMERICAN CONFERENCE East W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div New England 5 2 0 .714 214 179 4-0-0 1-2-0 4-1-0 1-1-0 1-0-0 Miami 4 4 0 .500 174 219 3-1-0 1-3-0 3-3-0 1-1-0 1-1-0 N.Y. Jets 3 4 0 .429 182 176 2-2-0 1-2-0 2-3-0 1-1-0 0-1-0 Buffalo 2 5 0 .286 81 175 1-1-0 1-4-0 1-4-0 1-1-0 0-0-0 South W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div Houston 5 3 0 .625 197 167 3-1-0 2-2-0 4-2-0 1-1-0 2-1-0 Tennessee 3 4 0 .429 106 127 2-1-0 1-3-0 2-4-0 1-0-0 2-0-0 Jacksonville 3 4 0 .429 116 146 2-2-0 1-2-0 2-3-0 1-1-0 0-2-0 Indianapolis 2 5 0 .286 189 185 1-2-0 1-3-0 1-4-0 1-1-0 0-1-0 North W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div Pittsburgh 3 2 1 .583 171 154 1-2-0 2-0-1 1-2-1 2-0-0 1-1-1 Cincinnati 4 3 0 .571 184 203 2-1-0 2-2-0 3-2-0 1-1-0 1-1-0 Baltimore 4 3 0 .571 176 101 2-1-0 2-2-0 4-2-0 0-1-0 1-2-0 Cleveland 2 4 1 .357 151 177 2-1-1 0-3-0 2-2-1 0-2-0 1-0-1 West W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div Kansas City 6 1 0 .857 260 182 3-0-0 3-1-0 5-1-0 1-0-0 2-0-0 L.A. Chargers 5 2 0 .714 195 163 3-1-0 2-1-0 4-1-0 1-1-0 1-1-0 Denver 3 4 0 .429 165 164 2-2-0 1-2-0 1-3-0 2-1-0 1-1-0 Oakland 1 5 0 .167 110 176 1-2-0 0-3-0 1-3-0 0-2-0 0-2-0 NATIONAL CONFERENCE East W L T Pct PF PA Home Away NFC AFC Div Washington 4 2 0 .667 126 121 3-1-0 1-1-0 4-1-0 0-1-0 1-0-0 Philadelphia 3 4 0 .429 154 138 2-2-0 1-2-0 2-3-0 1-1-0 1-0-0 Dallas 3 4 0 .429 140 123 3-0-0 0-4-0 2-3-0 1-1-0 1-1-0 N.Y. Giants 1 6 0 .143 137 185 0-3-0 1-3-0 0-5-0 1-1-0 0-2-0 South W L T Pct PF PA Home Away NFC AFC Div New Orleans 5 1 0 .833 204 163 2-1-0 3-0-0 3-1-0 2-0-0 1-1-0 Carolina 4 2 0 .667 142 131 3-0-0 1-2-0 3-2-0 1-0-0 0-1-0 Tampa Bay 3 3 0 .500 167 196 2-1-0 1-2-0 2-2-0 1-1-0 1-1-0 Atlanta 3 4 0 .429 190 212 3-2-0 0-2-0 3-2-0 0-2-0 2-1-0 North W L T Pct PF PA Home Away NFC AFC Div Minnesota 4 2 1 .643 177 165 2-1-0 2-1-1 3-1-1 1-1-0 0-0-1 Green Bay 3 2 1 .583 148 144 3-0-1 0-2-0 2-2-1 1-0-0 1-1-1 Detroit 3 3 0 .500 157 158 2-1-0 1-2-0 1-2-0 2-1-0 1-0-0 Chicago 3 3 0 .500 170 134 2-1-0 1-2-0 3-1-0 0-2-0 0-1-0 West W L T Pct PF PA Home Away NFC AFC Div L.A. Rams 7 0 0 1.000 235 128 3-0-0 4-0-0 4-0-0 3-0-0 3-0-0 Seattle 3 3 0 .500 143 117 1-1-0 2-2-0 2-2-0 1-1-0 1-1-0 Arizona 1 6 0 .143 92 184 0-4-0 1-2-0 1-5-0 0-1-0 1-2-0 San Francisco 1 6 0 .143 158 218 1-2-0 0-4-0 1-4-0 0-2-0 0-2-0

Thursday’s Games

Houston 42, Miami 23

Sunday’s Games

Philadelphia vs Jacksonville at London, UK, 9:30 a.m.

Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.

Seattle at Detroit, 1 p.m.

Baltimore at Carolina, 1 p.m.

Denver at Kansas City, 1 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Indianapolis at Oakland, 4:05 p.m.

Green Bay at L.A. Rams, 4:25 p.m.

San Francisco at Arizona, 4:25 p.m.

New Orleans at Minnesota, 8:20 p.m.

Open: Dallas, Tennessee, L.A. Chargers, Atlanta

Monday’s Games

New England at Buffalo, 8:15 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 1

Oakland at San Francisco, 8:20 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 4

N.Y. Jets at Miami, 1 p.m.

Atlanta at Washington, 1 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

Kansas City at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Carolina, 1 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

Chicago at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Seattle, 4:05 p.m.

Houston at Denver, 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Rams at New Orleans, 4:25 p.m.

Green Bay at New England, 8:20 p.m.

Open: Indianapolis, Arizona, N.Y. Giants, Jacksonville, Philadelphia, Cincinnati

Monday, Nov. 5

Tennessee at Dallas, 8:15 p.m.

