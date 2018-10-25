Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

National Football League

October 25, 2018 11:50 pm
 
3 min read
Share       
All Times EDT
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
New England 5 2 0 .714 214 179 4-0-0 1-2-0 4-1-0 1-1-0 1-0-0
Miami 4 4 0 .500 174 219 3-1-0 1-3-0 3-3-0 1-1-0 1-1-0
N.Y. Jets 3 4 0 .429 182 176 2-2-0 1-2-0 2-3-0 1-1-0 0-1-0
Buffalo 2 5 0 .286 81 175 1-1-0 1-4-0 1-4-0 1-1-0 0-0-0
South
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Houston 5 3 0 .625 197 167 3-1-0 2-2-0 4-2-0 1-1-0 2-1-0
Tennessee 3 4 0 .429 106 127 2-1-0 1-3-0 2-4-0 1-0-0 2-0-0
Jacksonville 3 4 0 .429 116 146 2-2-0 1-2-0 2-3-0 1-1-0 0-2-0
Indianapolis 2 5 0 .286 189 185 1-2-0 1-3-0 1-4-0 1-1-0 0-1-0
North
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Pittsburgh 3 2 1 .583 171 154 1-2-0 2-0-1 1-2-1 2-0-0 1-1-1
Cincinnati 4 3 0 .571 184 203 2-1-0 2-2-0 3-2-0 1-1-0 1-1-0
Baltimore 4 3 0 .571 176 101 2-1-0 2-2-0 4-2-0 0-1-0 1-2-0
Cleveland 2 4 1 .357 151 177 2-1-1 0-3-0 2-2-1 0-2-0 1-0-1
West
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Kansas City 6 1 0 .857 260 182 3-0-0 3-1-0 5-1-0 1-0-0 2-0-0
L.A. Chargers 5 2 0 .714 195 163 3-1-0 2-1-0 4-1-0 1-1-0 1-1-0
Denver 3 4 0 .429 165 164 2-2-0 1-2-0 1-3-0 2-1-0 1-1-0
Oakland 1 5 0 .167 110 176 1-2-0 0-3-0 1-3-0 0-2-0 0-2-0
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away NFC AFC Div
Washington 4 2 0 .667 126 121 3-1-0 1-1-0 4-1-0 0-1-0 1-0-0
Philadelphia 3 4 0 .429 154 138 2-2-0 1-2-0 2-3-0 1-1-0 1-0-0
Dallas 3 4 0 .429 140 123 3-0-0 0-4-0 2-3-0 1-1-0 1-1-0
N.Y. Giants 1 6 0 .143 137 185 0-3-0 1-3-0 0-5-0 1-1-0 0-2-0
South
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away NFC AFC Div
New Orleans 5 1 0 .833 204 163 2-1-0 3-0-0 3-1-0 2-0-0 1-1-0
Carolina 4 2 0 .667 142 131 3-0-0 1-2-0 3-2-0 1-0-0 0-1-0
Tampa Bay 3 3 0 .500 167 196 2-1-0 1-2-0 2-2-0 1-1-0 1-1-0
Atlanta 3 4 0 .429 190 212 3-2-0 0-2-0 3-2-0 0-2-0 2-1-0
North
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away NFC AFC Div
Minnesota 4 2 1 .643 177 165 2-1-0 2-1-1 3-1-1 1-1-0 0-0-1
Green Bay 3 2 1 .583 148 144 3-0-1 0-2-0 2-2-1 1-0-0 1-1-1
Detroit 3 3 0 .500 157 158 2-1-0 1-2-0 1-2-0 2-1-0 1-0-0
Chicago 3 3 0 .500 170 134 2-1-0 1-2-0 3-1-0 0-2-0 0-1-0
West
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away NFC AFC Div
L.A. Rams 7 0 0 1.000 235 128 3-0-0 4-0-0 4-0-0 3-0-0 3-0-0
Seattle 3 3 0 .500 143 117 1-1-0 2-2-0 2-2-0 1-1-0 1-1-0
Arizona 1 6 0 .143 92 184 0-4-0 1-2-0 1-5-0 0-1-0 1-2-0
San Francisco 1 6 0 .143 158 218 1-2-0 0-4-0 1-4-0 0-2-0 0-2-0

___

Thursday’s Games

Houston 42, Miami 23

Sunday’s Games

Philadelphia vs Jacksonville at London, UK, 9:30 a.m.

Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts explore next generation federal networks in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Washington at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.

Seattle at Detroit, 1 p.m.

Baltimore at Carolina, 1 p.m.

Denver at Kansas City, 1 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at Chicago, 1 p.m.

        Commentary: The workforce is not our problem in government

Indianapolis at Oakland, 4:05 p.m.

Green Bay at L.A. Rams, 4:25 p.m.

San Francisco at Arizona, 4:25 p.m.

New Orleans at Minnesota, 8:20 p.m.

Open: Dallas, Tennessee, L.A. Chargers, Atlanta

Monday’s Games

New England at Buffalo, 8:15 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 1

Oakland at San Francisco, 8:20 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 4

N.Y. Jets at Miami, 1 p.m.

Atlanta at Washington, 1 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

Kansas City at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Carolina, 1 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

Chicago at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Seattle, 4:05 p.m.

Houston at Denver, 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Rams at New Orleans, 4:25 p.m.

Green Bay at New England, 8:20 p.m.

Open: Indianapolis, Arizona, N.Y. Giants, Jacksonville, Philadelphia, Cincinnati

Monday, Nov. 5

Tennessee at Dallas, 8:15 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailor gives OK during US-Canada defense drills

Today in History

1967: Johnson calls for more optimistic reports during Vietnam War