|All Times EDT
|AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|East
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|New England
|5
|2
|0
|.714
|214
|179
|Miami
|4
|4
|0
|.500
|174
|219
|N.Y. Jets
|3
|4
|0
|.429
|182
|176
|Buffalo
|2
|5
|0
|.286
|81
|175
|South
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Houston
|5
|3
|0
|.625
|197
|167
|Tennessee
|3
|4
|0
|.429
|106
|127
|Jacksonville
|3
|5
|0
|.375
|134
|170
|Indianapolis
|2
|5
|0
|.286
|189
|185
|North
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Pittsburgh
|3
|2
|1
|.583
|171
|154
|Cincinnati
|4
|3
|0
|.571
|184
|203
|Baltimore
|4
|3
|0
|.571
|176
|101
|Cleveland
|2
|4
|1
|.357
|151
|177
|West
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Kansas City
|6
|1
|0
|.857
|260
|182
|L.A. Chargers
|5
|2
|0
|.714
|195
|163
|Denver
|3
|4
|0
|.429
|165
|164
|Oakland
|1
|5
|0
|.167
|110
|176
|NATIONAL CONFERENCE
|East
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Washington
|4
|2
|0
|.667
|126
|121
|Philadelphia
|4
|4
|0
|.500
|178
|156
|Dallas
|3
|4
|0
|.429
|140
|123
|N.Y. Giants
|1
|6
|0
|.143
|137
|185
|South
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|New Orleans
|5
|1
|0
|.833
|204
|163
|Carolina
|4
|2
|0
|.667
|142
|131
|Tampa Bay
|3
|3
|0
|.500
|167
|196
|Atlanta
|3
|4
|0
|.429
|190
|212
|North
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Minnesota
|4
|2
|1
|.643
|177
|165
|Green Bay
|3
|2
|1
|.583
|148
|144
|Detroit
|3
|3
|0
|.500
|157
|158
|Chicago
|3
|3
|0
|.500
|170
|134
|West
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|L.A. Rams
|7
|0
|0
|1.000
|235
|128
|Seattle
|3
|3
|0
|.500
|143
|117
|Arizona
|1
|6
|0
|.143
|92
|184
|San Francisco
|1
|6
|0
|.143
|158
|218
___
Houston 42, Miami 23
Philadelphia 24, Jacksonville 18
Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.
Washington at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.
Seattle at Detroit, 1 p.m.
Baltimore at Carolina, 1 p.m.
Denver at Kansas City, 1 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.
N.Y. Jets at Chicago, 1 p.m.
Indianapolis at Oakland, 4:05 p.m.
Green Bay at L.A. Rams, 4:25 p.m.
San Francisco at Arizona, 4:25 p.m.
New Orleans at Minnesota, 8:20 p.m.
Open: Dallas, Tennessee, L.A. Chargers, Atlanta
New England at Buffalo, 8:15 p.m.
Oakland at San Francisco, 8:20 p.m.
N.Y. Jets at Miami, 1 p.m.
Atlanta at Washington, 1 p.m.
Detroit at Minnesota, 1 p.m.
Kansas City at Cleveland, 1 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Carolina, 1 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Baltimore, 1 p.m.
Chicago at Buffalo, 1 p.m.
L.A. Chargers at Seattle, 4:05 p.m.
Houston at Denver, 4:05 p.m.
L.A. Rams at New Orleans, 4:25 p.m.
Green Bay at New England, 8:20 p.m.
Open: Indianapolis, Arizona, N.Y. Giants, Jacksonville, Philadelphia, Cincinnati
Tennessee at Dallas, 8:15 p.m.
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.