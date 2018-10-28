All Times EDT AMERICAN CONFERENCE East W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div New England 5 2 0 .714 214 179 4-0-0 1-2-0 4-1-0 1-1-0 1-0-0 Miami 4 4 0 .500 174 219 3-1-0 1-3-0 3-3-0 1-1-0 1-1-0 N.Y. Jets 3 5 0 .375 192 200 2-2-0 1-3-0 2-3-0 1-2-0 0-1-0 Buffalo 2 5 0 .286 81 175 1-1-0 1-4-0 1-4-0 1-1-0 0-0-0 South W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div Houston 5 3 0 .625 197 167 3-1-0 2-2-0 4-2-0 1-1-0 2-1-0 Tennessee 3 4 0 .429 106 127 2-1-0 1-3-0 2-4-0 1-0-0 2-0-0 Jacksonville 3 5 0 .375 134 170 2-3-0 1-2-0 2-3-0 1-2-0 0-2-0 Indianapolis 2 5 0 .286 189 185 1-2-0 1-3-0 1-4-0 1-1-0 0-1-0 North W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div Pittsburgh 4 2 1 .643 204 172 2-2-0 2-0-1 2-2-1 2-0-0 2-1-1 Cincinnati 4 3 0 .571 184 203 2-1-0 2-2-0 3-2-0 1-1-0 1-1-0 Baltimore 4 4 0 .500 197 137 2-1-0 2-3-0 4-2-0 0-2-0 1-2-0 Cleveland 2 5 1 .313 169 210 2-1-1 0-4-0 2-3-1 0-2-0 1-1-1 West W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div Kansas City 7 1 0 .875 290 205 4-0-0 3-1-0 6-1-0 1-0-0 3-0-0 L.A. Chargers 5 2 0 .714 195 163 3-1-0 2-1-0 4-1-0 1-1-0 1-1-0 Denver 3 5 0 .375 188 194 2-2-0 1-3-0 1-4-0 2-1-0 1-2-0 Oakland 1 5 0 .167 110 176 1-2-0 0-3-0 1-3-0 0-2-0 0-2-0 NATIONAL CONFERENCE East W L T Pct PF PA Home Away NFC AFC Div Washington 5 2 0 .714 146 134 3-1-0 2-1-0 5-1-0 0-1-0 2-0-0 Philadelphia 4 4 0 .500 178 156 2-2-0 2-2-0 2-3-0 2-1-0 1-0-0 Dallas 3 4 0 .429 140 123 3-0-0 0-4-0 2-3-0 1-1-0 1-1-0 N.Y. Giants 1 7 0 .125 150 205 0-4-0 1-3-0 0-6-0 1-1-0 0-3-0 South W L T Pct PF PA Home Away NFC AFC Div New Orleans 5 1 0 .833 204 163 2-1-0 3-0-0 3-1-0 2-0-0 1-1-0 Carolina 5 2 0 .714 178 152 4-0-0 1-2-0 3-2-0 2-0-0 0-1-0 Tampa Bay 3 3 0 .500 167 196 2-1-0 1-2-0 2-2-0 1-1-0 1-1-0 Atlanta 3 4 0 .429 190 212 3-2-0 0-2-0 3-2-0 0-2-0 2-1-0 North W L T Pct PF PA Home Away NFC AFC Div Minnesota 4 2 1 .643 177 165 2-1-0 2-1-1 3-1-1 1-1-0 0-0-1 Green Bay 3 2 1 .583 148 144 3-0-1 0-2-0 2-2-1 1-0-0 1-1-1 Chicago 4 3 0 .571 194 144 3-1-0 1-2-0 3-1-0 1-2-0 0-1-0 Detroit 3 4 0 .429 171 186 2-2-0 1-2-0 1-3-0 2-1-0 1-0-0 West W L T Pct PF PA Home Away NFC AFC Div L.A. Rams 7 0 0 1.000 235 128 3-0-0 4-0-0 4-0-0 3-0-0 3-0-0 Seattle 4 3 0 .571 171 131 1-1-0 3-2-0 3-2-0 1-1-0 1-1-0 Arizona 1 6 0 .143 92 184 0-4-0 1-2-0 1-5-0 0-1-0 1-2-0 San Francisco 1 6 0 .143 158 218 1-2-0 0-4-0 1-4-0 0-2-0 0-2-0

Thursday’s Games

Houston 42, Miami 23

Sunday’s Games

Philadelphia 24, Jacksonville 18

Chicago 24, N.Y. Jets 10

Seattle 28, Detroit 14

Pittsburgh 33, Cleveland 18

Carolina 36, Baltimore 21

Kansas City 30, Denver 23

Washington 20, N.Y. Giants 13

Tampa Bay at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

Indianapolis at Oakland, 4:05 p.m.

Green Bay at L.A. Rams, 4:25 p.m.

San Francisco at Arizona, 4:25 p.m.

New Orleans at Minnesota, 8:20 p.m.

Open: Dallas, Tennessee, L.A. Chargers, Atlanta

Monday’s Games

New England at Buffalo, 8:15 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 1

Oakland at San Francisco, 8:20 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 4

N.Y. Jets at Miami, 1 p.m.

Atlanta at Washington, 1 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

Kansas City at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Carolina, 1 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

Chicago at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Seattle, 4:05 p.m.

Houston at Denver, 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Rams at New Orleans, 4:25 p.m.

Green Bay at New England, 8:20 p.m.

Open: Indianapolis, Arizona, N.Y. Giants, Jacksonville, Philadelphia, Cincinnati

Monday, Nov. 5

Tennessee at Dallas, 8:15 p.m.

