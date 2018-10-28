All Times EDT AMERICAN CONFERENCE East W L T Pct PF PA New England 5 2 0 .714 214 179 Miami 4 4 0 .500 174 219 N.Y. Jets 3 5 0 .375 192 200 Buffalo 2 5 0 .286 81 175 South W L T Pct PF PA Houston 5 3 0 .625 197 167 Tennessee 3 4 0 .429 106 127 Jacksonville 3 5 0 .375 134 170 Indianapolis 3 5 0 .375 231 213 North W L T Pct PF PA Pittsburgh 4 2 1 .643 204 172 Cincinnati 5 3 0 .625 221 237 Baltimore 4 4 0 .500 197 137 Cleveland 2 5 1 .313 169 210 West W L T Pct PF PA Kansas City 7 1 0 .875 290 205 L.A. Chargers 5 2 0 .714 195 163 Denver 3 5 0 .375 188 194 Oakland 1 6 0 .143 138 218 NATIONAL CONFERENCE East W L T Pct PF PA Washington 5 2 0 .714 146 134 Philadelphia 4 4 0 .500 178 156 Dallas 3 4 0 .429 140 123 N.Y. Giants 1 7 0 .125 150 205 South W L T Pct PF PA New Orleans 6 1 0 .857 234 183 Carolina 5 2 0 .714 178 152 Atlanta 3 4 0 .429 190 212 Tampa Bay 3 4 0 .429 201 233 North W L T Pct PF PA Chicago 4 3 0 .571 194 144 Minnesota 4 3 1 .563 197 195 Green Bay 3 3 1 .500 175 173 Detroit 3 4 0 .429 171 186 West W L T Pct PF PA L.A. Rams 8 0 0 1.000 264 155 Seattle 4 3 0 .571 171 131 Arizona 2 6 0 .250 110 199 San Francisco 1 7 0 .125 173 236

Thursday’s Games

Houston 42, Miami 23

Sunday’s Games

Philadelphia 24, Jacksonville 18

Chicago 24, N.Y. Jets 10

Seattle 28, Detroit 14

Pittsburgh 33, Cleveland 18

Carolina 36, Baltimore 21

Kansas City 30, Denver 23

Washington 20, N.Y. Giants 13

Cincinnati 37, Tampa Bay 34

Indianapolis 42, Oakland 28

Arizona 18, San Francisco 15

L.A. Rams 29, Green Bay 27

New Orleans 30, Minnesota 20

Open: Dallas, Tennessee, L.A. Chargers, Atlanta

Monday’s Games

New England at Buffalo, 8:15 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 1

Oakland at San Francisco, 8:20 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 4

N.Y. Jets at Miami, 1 p.m.

Atlanta at Washington, 1 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

Kansas City at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Carolina, 1 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

Chicago at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Seattle, 4:05 p.m.

Houston at Denver, 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Rams at New Orleans, 4:25 p.m.

Green Bay at New England, 8:20 p.m.

Open: Indianapolis, Arizona, N.Y. Giants, Jacksonville, Philadelphia, Cincinnati

Monday, Nov. 5

Tennessee at Dallas, 8:15 p.m.

