|All Times EDT
|AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|East
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|New England
|6
|2
|0
|.750
|239
|185
|Miami
|4
|4
|0
|.500
|174
|219
|N.Y. Jets
|3
|5
|0
|.375
|192
|200
|Buffalo
|2
|6
|0
|.250
|87
|200
|South
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Houston
|5
|3
|0
|.625
|197
|167
|Tennessee
|3
|4
|0
|.429
|106
|127
|Jacksonville
|3
|5
|0
|.375
|134
|170
|Indianapolis
|3
|5
|0
|.375
|231
|213
|North
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Pittsburgh
|4
|2
|1
|.643
|204
|172
|Cincinnati
|5
|3
|0
|.625
|221
|237
|Baltimore
|4
|4
|0
|.500
|197
|137
|Cleveland
|2
|5
|1
|.313
|169
|210
|West
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Kansas City
|7
|1
|0
|.875
|290
|205
|L.A. Chargers
|5
|2
|0
|.714
|195
|163
|Denver
|3
|5
|0
|.375
|188
|194
|Oakland
|1
|6
|0
|.143
|138
|218
|NATIONAL CONFERENCE
|East
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Washington
|5
|2
|0
|.714
|146
|134
|Philadelphia
|4
|4
|0
|.500
|178
|156
|Dallas
|3
|4
|0
|.429
|140
|123
|N.Y. Giants
|1
|7
|0
|.125
|150
|205
|South
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|New Orleans
|6
|1
|0
|.857
|234
|183
|Carolina
|5
|2
|0
|.714
|178
|152
|Atlanta
|3
|4
|0
|.429
|190
|212
|Tampa Bay
|3
|4
|0
|.429
|201
|233
|North
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Chicago
|4
|3
|0
|.571
|194
|144
|Minnesota
|4
|3
|1
|.563
|197
|195
|Green Bay
|3
|3
|1
|.500
|175
|173
|Detroit
|3
|4
|0
|.429
|171
|186
|West
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|L.A. Rams
|8
|0
|0
|1.000
|264
|155
|Seattle
|4
|3
|0
|.571
|171
|131
|Arizona
|2
|6
|0
|.250
|110
|199
|San Francisco
|1
|7
|0
|.125
|173
|236
___
Houston 42, Miami 23
Philadelphia 24, Jacksonville 18
Chicago 24, N.Y. Jets 10
Seattle 28, Detroit 14
Pittsburgh 33, Cleveland 18
Carolina 36, Baltimore 21
Kansas City 30, Denver 23
Washington 20, N.Y. Giants 13
Cincinnati 37, Tampa Bay 34
Indianapolis 42, Oakland 28
Arizona 18, San Francisco 15
L.A. Rams 29, Green Bay 27
New Orleans 30, Minnesota 20
Open: Dallas, Tennessee, L.A. Chargers, Atlanta
New England 25, Buffalo 6
Oakland at San Francisco, 8:20 p.m.
N.Y. Jets at Miami, 1 p.m.
Atlanta at Washington, 1 p.m.
Detroit at Minnesota, 1 p.m.
Kansas City at Cleveland, 1 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Carolina, 1 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Baltimore, 1 p.m.
Chicago at Buffalo, 1 p.m.
L.A. Chargers at Seattle, 4:05 p.m.
Houston at Denver, 4:05 p.m.
L.A. Rams at New Orleans, 4:25 p.m.
Green Bay at New England, 8:20 p.m.
Open: Indianapolis, Arizona, N.Y. Giants, Jacksonville, Philadelphia, Cincinnati
Tennessee at Dallas, 8:15 p.m.
