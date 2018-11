By The Associated Press

14

Klay Thompson, Golden State at Chicago, Oct. 29, 2018

13

Stephen Curry, Golden State vs. New Orleans, Nov. 7, 2016

12

Stephen Curry, Golden State at Oklahoma City-x, Feb. 27, 2017

Donyell Marshall, Toronto vs. Philadelphia, March 13, 2005

Advertisement

Kobe Bryant, L.A. Lakers vs. Seattle, Jan. 7, 2003

x-Overtime

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.