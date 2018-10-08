Listen Live Sports

NBA fines Celtics’ Smart, Cavs’ Smith for shoving match

October 8, 2018 2:37 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — The NBA has fined Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart and forward Aron Baynes and Cleveland Cavaliers forward J.R. Smith for an on-court shoving match in their exhibition game.

NBA discipline boss Kiki VanDeWeghe fined Smart $25,000 for escalating the altercation and Smith $15,000 for shoving. Baynes was assessed $15,000 for initiating it.

The league announced the fines Monday.

In the first quarter of Saturday’s game in Cleveland, Smith and Baynes got tangled up while boxing out under the Boston basket. Smith gave Baynes a two-handed push, and Smart ran in from near mid-court to retaliate with a shove of his own.

Smart was given a technical foul and ejected. Smith was given a technical.

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/tag/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

