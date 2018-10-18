Listen Live Sports

NBA revamps website dedicated to providing officiating info

October 18, 2018 3:18 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — The NBA is getting even more transparent about the calls its officials make.

The league has revamped its nba.com/official website, adding video archives of plays that merited reviews as well as detailed breakdowns of the responsibilities of officiating crews working each game.

A daily injury report is a new addition to the site. That injury report will be updated three times per day.

Other features of the new site include a sortable digital rulebook with video breakdowns of what makes a certain play legal or illegal, as well as the continued postings of the detailed reports breaking down all calls made in the final two minutes of close games.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/tag/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

