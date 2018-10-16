Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

NBA rosters have international players from 42 countries

October 16, 2018 9:54 am
 
< a min read
Share       

NEW YORK (AP) — NBA rosters have players from a record-tying 42 countries and territories to open this season.

This is the fifth consecutive season in which all 30 teams have at least one international player on the opening-night roster.

Canada is represented by 11 of the 108 opening-night international players while Australia and France have nine.

The Dallas Mavericks have the most international players — seven. Utah and the Los Angeles Clippers have six each. Five teams — Boston, New York, Oklahoma City, Philadelphia and San Antonio — have five.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into identity and access management in this free webinar.

Advertisement

In addition to the 108 international players, another six are opening this season on two-way contracts between the NBA and G League.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Army paratroopers row in honor of fallen World War II hero

Today in History

1998: NASA launches Deep Space 1