NCAA Division I Ice Hockey Poll

October 1, 2018 12:07 pm
 
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The top 20 teams in the NCAA Division I preseason men’s ice hockey poll, compiled by U.S. College Hockey Online, with first-place votes in parentheses, 2017-18 records and last year’s final ranking:

Record Pts Pvs
1. Minnesota Duluth (44) 25-16-3 982 1
2. Notre Dame (2) 28-10-2 857 2
3. Ohio State (2) 26-10-5 835 3
4. Michigan (2) 22-15-3 790 4
5. Providence 24-12-4 698 7
6. St. Cloud State 25-9-6 697 6
7. Cornell 25-6-2 676 8
8. Boston University 22-14-4 597 10
9. Denver 23-10-8 552 5
10. Minnesota State 29-10-1 488 9
11. North Dakota 17-13-10 437 17
12. Boston College 20-14-3 398 19
13. Minnesota 19-17-2 387 18
14. Princeton 19-13-4 357 15
15. Northeastern 23-10-5 345 11
16. Penn State 18-15-5 302 13
17. Clarkson 23-11-6 299 12
18. Michigan Tech 22-17-5 115 16
19. Western Michigan 15-19-2 109
20. Northern Michigan 25-15-3 98 20

Others Receiving Votes: Air Force 94, Union 90, Bowling Green 62, Harvard 58, UMass 35, Wisconsin 27, Colorado College 23, UMass Lowell 20, Maine 18, Omaha 17, Canisius 14, Mercyhurst 11, Quinnipiac 8, Miami (Ohio) 2, Brown 1, UConn 1

