NCAA Division I Ice Hockey Poll

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The top 20 teams in the NCAA Division I preseason men’s ice hockey poll, compiled by U.S. College Hockey Online, with first-place votes in parentheses, 2017-18 records and last year’s final ranking:
|
|Record
|Pts
|Pvs
|1. Minnesota Duluth (44)
|25-16-3
|982
|1
|2. Notre Dame (2)
|28-10-2
|857
|2
|3. Ohio State (2)
|26-10-5
|835
|3
|4. Michigan (2)
|22-15-3
|790
|4
|5. Providence
|24-12-4
|698
|7
|6. St. Cloud State
|25-9-6
|697
|6
|7. Cornell
|25-6-2
|676
|8
|8. Boston University
|22-14-4
|597
|10
|9. Denver
|23-10-8
|552
|5
|10. Minnesota State
|29-10-1
|488
|9
|11. North Dakota
|17-13-10
|437
|17
|12. Boston College
|20-14-3
|398
|19
|13. Minnesota
|19-17-2
|387
|18
|14. Princeton
|19-13-4
|357
|15
|15. Northeastern
|23-10-5
|345
|11
|16. Penn State
|18-15-5
|302
|13
|17. Clarkson
|23-11-6
|299
|12
|18. Michigan Tech
|22-17-5
|115
|16
|19. Western Michigan
|15-19-2
|109
|—
|20. Northern Michigan
|25-15-3
|98
|20
Others Receiving Votes: Air Force 94, Union 90, Bowling Green 62, Harvard 58, UMass 35, Wisconsin 27, Colorado College 23, UMass Lowell 20, Maine 18, Omaha 17, Canisius 14, Mercyhurst 11, Quinnipiac 8, Miami (Ohio) 2, Brown 1, UConn 1
